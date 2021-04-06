WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced SAP was named a Customers’ Choice in the December 2020 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers.

SAP was recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for “Voice of the Customer”: Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, for the following categories:

Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Manufacturing Industry

Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Midsize Enterprise (50M – 1B USD)

In its report, “Gartner defines a product-centric cloud ERP suite as a set of loosely coupled products comprising: Operational ERP — supply chain and manufacturing-related functionality, such as demand management, order management, material requirements planning (MRP), inventory management, supply chain/direct procurement, manufacturing control capabilities, and distribution/logistics; financial management functionality; purchasing focused on indirect goods, services and capital equipment; HCM — for cost management as well as staffing for operational resources; and specialized, industry-specific modules or applications, including, but not limited to, modules such as configure-to-order (CTO) or make-to-order (MTO), and field service management (FSM), or broader application solutions like enterprise asset management (EAM) and product life cycle management (PLM).”

“We’re very proud of our Customers’ Choice recognition,” said Jan Gilg, president of SAP S/4HANA. “Our deep commitment to our customers and cloud-first mindset and strategy is resonating well. Our continuous investments in SAP S/4HANA Cloud are helping deliver end-to-end intelligent business processes that help the end user in decision-making, improving the performance in real time, and automating processes within, and across, systems. With our focus on the key principles of scalable enterprise-grade AI and tangible business outcomes, we will work to further improve the value and experience we deliver to our customers.”

Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. Some of the comments include:

“SAP ERP is a complementary solution that has a wide range of functionalities supporting companies in management processes and making business decisions. This software supports all areas of the company’s operations such as finance and controlling, logistics processes, sales and distribution, human resources management, etc. It’s a must have solution if you want your company to constantly grow.” — PLM Specialist in the Manufacturing Industry

“SAP ERP is the fundamental basis of the business. Virtually all processes within the organization are controlled from SAP, project management, order control, contracting, plant maintenance plans, finance, human resources, access control of materials and tools, among other things. They are centralized in SAP favoring an ecosystem where business processes are centrally optimized and automated to help all employees within the organization to do more with fewer resources.” — Network Analyst in the Energy and Utilities Industry

“SAP has helped our company organize our reporting and analytical work. We are able to investigate individual orders to see how we can improve our customer experience and pricing capabilities. The amount of reports we are able to generate has helped leadership make better decisions that have improved our financial results.” — Senior Pricing Manager in the Manufacturing Industry

“The hallmark feature for SAP in our context is the amazing integration of process across the functions. We use it mainly in purchasing and supply and finance. It makes supply chain processes easier across the company by automating simple tasks like reorder triggers and alerts. It also makes cash advances processing much easier as it relates with Concur solutions which we use for the purpose.” — People and Culture Officer in the Services Industry

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction. To qualify, vendors must have a product that is listed in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period. In addition, customer reviews must be representative of a broad mix of enterprise clients from different industries, company sizes and deployment regions. More details about the Customers’ Choice distinction are available here.

To learn more, access the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report.

In addition, SAP S/4HANA Cloud has been recognized in multiple analyst reports.

