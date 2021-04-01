RHI Magnesita is a global leader in refractories, building solutions, and products that can withstand the most hostile and extreme conditions. Refractory products are used in high-temperature industrial processes across the steel, cement, glass, energy, and chemicals industries, among others. Manufacturing these advanced solutions that are both safe and sustainable requires a culture of innovation and collaboration that extends beyond borders.

To deliver the employee experience to support this culture across the globe and transform its human resources (HR) processes, RHI Magnesita implemented SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting. With a single, unified HR system globally, the company has reduced the time for data collection and reporting from weeks to minutes, and increased productivity.

RHI Magnesita serves customers globally, with around 12,000 employees in 30 main production sites and more than 70 sales offices, following the merger of RHI and Magnesita in 2017. While the merger scaled the company’s availability and combined talents to create a refractory powerhouse, it resulted in fragmented HR systems across multiple countries and data that was duplicative and unreliable. Managers and leaders were unable to access people information, such as headcounts and organization charts, on their own – placing a heavy administrative burden on HR business partners.

Since creating one unified system with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, RHI Magnesita has enhanced self-service for managers and employees, improved data quality, and increased efficiencies with more automation. Reports are a mouse-click away and leaders can access employee data on a global level when they need it. By improving the quality and access of people data, HR can be more strategic and business leaders across the company can make faster, more informed decisions.

“SAP SuccessFactors solutions have been a game changer to improve the employee and manager experience,” said Claudius Mitter, HR Project and Process manager, RHI Magnesita. “In addition to simplifying and unifying our HR landscape, we knew we needed to support employees with reliable self-service options. SAP SuccessFactors helps reinforce our culture of collaboration and innovation, which in turn increases value for our customers and furthers our mission to make the refractory industry more sustainable and efficient.”

With SAP Preferred Success, RHI Magnesita implemented SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting in 11 months. It is now implementing additional human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP to build out its HR capabilities.

“The Cloud Mindset Workshop as part of SAP Preferred Success helped our team adopt a cloud-first approach,” continued Mitter. “This will be critical as we continue our HR transformation journey.”

Fabian Flach is head of SAP SuccessFactors for Middle & Eastern Europe at SAP.