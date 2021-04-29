WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced SAP Integration Suite, a key solution powering SAP Business Technology Platform, was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 “Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.”

SAP is one of only two vendors to be named a Customers’ Choice in this category and received a 4.6 out of 5 overall rating. Ninety-three percent of the customers indicated that they would recommend SAP Integration Suite as their preferred enterprise integration platform as a service.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers.

“We believe this recognition is a further validation that SAP Integration Suite is a proven solution to support our customers with their growing integration needs across all landscapes,” said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the SAP Executive Board. “Companies are using SAP Integration Suite to stay agile and competitive as they transform their businesses into an intelligent enterprise. We are continuously listening to customer feedback to make sure we deliver a valuable experience.”

Customer reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. Some of the reviews include:

“Best Cloud Platform For Multiple SAP Solutions: Best cloud platform for our organization. Fast and reliable cloud platform for business applications. Better integration capabilities and allows to integrate multiple SAP solutions.” — Assistant professor in the education industry

“Reliability, Trust, Content And Performance Are A Basis For A Stable Integration Platform: Very good collaboration between SAP and our company when it comes to discussions or needs that we want to address. Openness and trust is an important factor, as well as the reliability of people and the products themselves in terms of availability, stability and performance. The huge advantage SAP gives us, is the predefined integration content which we find on the API Business Hub. These pre-configured integration scenarios save us time and money. Also to be mentioned is the strong user community.” — Director, business application platforms, in the manufacturing industry

“Very Robust Platform: Integration layer tied with the SAP SCP platform bring easier integrations thru external services and platforms. In general they are easy to use and have very good performance and stability. Also it´s and SAP Roadmap for integration of SAP Products and Services.” — Enterprise architect in the energy and utilities industry

“Lower TCO: SAP Cloud Platform integration provides seamless integration with SAP and NON-SAP products and financial benefits. The financial benefits are related to a lower Totall Cost of Ownership (TCO).” — Integration specialist in the services industry

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction. A maximum of seven vendors can qualify. To qualify, vendors must have a product that is listed in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of five stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period. In addition, customer reviews must be representative of a broad mix of enterprise clients from different industries, company sizes and deployment regions. More details about the Customers’ Choice distinction are available here.

To learn more, access the 2021 report here.

Additionally, SAP Integration Suite has been named as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.

Designed to support a multitude of integration scenarios — hybrid, on-premise and cloud as well as with 160 third-party applications — SAP Integration Suite is also the underpinning technology supporting the integration strategy across SAP’s entire application portfolio, including SAP S/4HANA and other line-of-business applications from SAP. Learn more in SAP’s integration road map to the cloud.

SAP Integration Suite is available for online trial and purchase on SAP Store.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Julia Fargel +1 (650) 276-8964, julia.fargel@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Disclaimers

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Voice of the Customer: Enterprise Integrations Platform as a Service.”, 1 April 2021. Rating and scoring as on 31 January, 2021.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.