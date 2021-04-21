For the third consecutive year, SAP SuccessFactors has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.* SAP remains the only company to be recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Corporate Learning.**
Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Customers can share information with each other in order to increase their confidence and success when purchasing new solutions. Peer reviews are directly from the reviewers – or customers – and include their satisfaction with a product, overall experience, support for the product or service, and overall implementation effort. The Customers’ Choice distinction is limited to the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers.
As we evolve the human capital management (HCM) market toward human experience management (HXM), innovation at SAP is driven by our customers. There are now more than 7,000 organizations using SAP SuccessFactors software around the globe, including over 4,000 customers using our core HR solution, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central. The feedback and partnership with each of these customers is what drives our ability to innovate and push the boundaries of what HR technology is capable of. From the reimagined user experience across SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to entirely new solutions like SAP Work Zone for HR and SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, we are constantly co-innovating with customers to optimize our solutions to meet their needs, now and in the future.
Here are just some of the reviews from our customers:
- “SAP SuccessFactors is the future of HR.” – VP, Corporate QHSE & ICT, Manufacturing
- “SAP SuccessFactors has an extraordinary platform to cover practically all needs of the human resources, benefits, and payroll functions. Procurement was a breeze, provisioning equally so. Technical support is adequate, and account management is considerable above average. Partnership is great with ample opportunities for influence and advisory boards, and facilitation of access to other customers for experiential learning is second to none.” – Director of Human Resources (Miscellaneous Industry)
- “It is a best-class full suite HCM. It is an exceptional technology, but what I love the most is the data security, data controls, and most importantly the client support/partnership.” – Director of People Operations (Miscellaneous Industry)
- “Game changer we were looking for!” – HRIS Manager, Manufacturing
- “We have finally managed to have ‘one single source of truth’ in terms of HR data, reduced considerably the double data entry activities, and started using the HRIS as a strategic tool, not only for data administration.” – HRIS Manager, Manufacturing Industry
- “A very user-friendly portal, and being a cloud solution can be easily accessible from any place and its mobile app capability helps us to use it very conveniently. It has a great user interface.“ – Decision Analytics Associate, Services
- “Next generation HR — powered by SAP SuccessFactors!” – Director, Corporate HR Systems, Media
- “The integration of the suite is solid — this creates tremendous cost advantages and supports the single source of data. Ability to implement in 33 countries, nine languages, and integrated payroll.” – Director, People Systems, Manufacturing
Marc Havercroft is chief customer officer for SAP SuccessFactors.
Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
