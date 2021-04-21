For the third consecutive year, SAP SuccessFactors has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.* SAP remains the only company to be recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Corporate Learning.**

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Customers can share information with each other in order to increase their confidence and success when purchasing new solutions. Peer reviews are directly from the reviewers – or customers – and include their satisfaction with a product, overall experience, support for the product or service, and overall implementation effort. The Customers’ Choice distinction is limited to the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers.

As we evolve the human capital management (HCM) market toward human experience management (HXM), innovation at SAP is driven by our customers. There are now more than 7,000 organizations using SAP SuccessFactors software around the globe, including over 4,000 customers using our core HR solution, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central. The feedback and partnership with each of these customers is what drives our ability to innovate and push the boundaries of what HR technology is capable of. From the reimagined user experience across SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to entirely new solutions like SAP Work Zone for HR and SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, we are constantly co-innovating with customers to optimize our solutions to meet their needs, now and in the future.

Here are just some of the reviews from our customers:

Read all SAP SuccessFactors reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights website.

To learn more about this distinction, visit the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Methodologies page.

Marc Havercroft is chief customer officer for SAP SuccessFactors.