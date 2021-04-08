TOKYO — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today launched its business-to-business accelerator program at SAP.iO Foundry Tokyo with focus on the Intelligent Enterprise. Five early-stage startups working in the areas of digital supply chain and customer experience have been selected to join the program.

“At SAP, we enable our customers to become intelligent enterprises by integrating data and processes, building flexible value chains and innovating with industry best practices,” said Hirofumi Suzuki, SAP Japan president and representative director. “The goal is for them to grow more resilient, more profitable and more sustainable, particularly in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. This program will enable our customers to realize digital transformations with new technologies brought by cutting-edge startups.”

The equity-free program is designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP’s customers. During the 13-week virtual program, the startups will have access to curated mentorship and exposure to SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), as well as collaboration opportunities with SAP customers.

The Intelligent Enterprise cohort includes the following startups:

Adacotech provides inspection applications based on artificial intelligence (AI) for high-speed anomaly detection and automation of inspection processes for the manufacturing industry.

Evolany and its no-code/low-code platform Anybot help businesses connect and interact directly with their customers within the Japanese instant messenger service LINE.

LINKWIZ enables manufacturing companies to automate and digitalize inspections with its intelligent robot system software.

Sensyn Robotics uses drones and robots with automation software to enable inspection, disaster countermeasures, security and surveillance for enterprises and municipalities.

SORA provides an AI-powered pricing platform to help hotels and their customers find optimal prices.

