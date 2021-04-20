Viega is a leading manufacturer of installation technology for sanitary and heating systems. Wired for innovation, the international company sees it as its task to make people’s lives better.

Viega thinks in terms of solutions, not products, and provides answers to the questions of tomorrow – above all, in the areas of drinking water hygiene, energy efficiency, and comfort and safety in buildings. As an over 120-year-old family-owned company, Viega is committed to the values that characterized its earliest days: the highest quality products and a commitment to help every employee reach their full potential.

Today, Viega has successfully implemented human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP to reimagine its talent management processes. Five solutions – SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development, SAP SuccessFactors Learning, and parts of SAP SuccessFactors Compensation – are now live for 4,700 employees in 27 countries.

In order to continue its legacy as an innovator and global leader, Viega recognized the need to standardize its HR processes across multiple countries and provide new, easy-to-use tools to support its employees’ personal and professional development. The company chose SAP SuccessFactors for its comprehensive suite of solutions, integrative approach, global reach, and intuitive experience.

“We have ambitious goals and want to continue to innovate. Thus, we want to provide the environment and technology our employees need to be successful in their teams,” said Peter Schöler, chief human resources officer at Viega. “With SAP SuccessFactors, we can, for example, offer new ways for our employees to learn and share feedback, so we can more easily connect on an international scale and continue to grow by interactions.”

In addition to providing new learning opportunities for its employees, Viega has significantly improved its HR processes by creating more consistent global processes. Previously, the company had various cloud systems and different processes in each country. Since going live, reliability of data, transparency, and efficiency of processes have improved significantly. In addition, the number of HR tickets has been reduced by 70%. The company has also recognized increased administrative efficiencies in its learning management system (LMS) through improved data modeling and linkage to connecting processes.

“With one system, Viega now has a stronger IT backbone to support its global HR processes across the globe,” said Alexander Pahl, partner, PwC Germany. “Our team was also able to help Viega create the first set of consistent talent management standards across its entire global footprint. Ultimately, this will help the company connect processes and improve the experience for its HR teams.”

After the successful implementation of these solutions, Viega is now migrating its core HR solution from on-premise solutions to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central.

Fabian Flach is head of SAP SuccessFactors for Middle and Eastern Europe at SAP.