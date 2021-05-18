WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Arapahoe County, part of the Denver metropolitan area, has completed its migration to SAP S/4HANA on time and under budget, cementing it as a technology leader in the public sector.

“Arapahoe County’s move to SAP S/4HANA shows how state and local government agencies can quickly seize emerging technologies and digital capabilities to transform internal operations for the benefit of the citizens they serve,” said Brian Roach, SAP North America senior vice president and managing director of Regulated Industries.

The initiative is part of the 5-year strategic plan Arapahoe County developed to increase visibility into budget and spend trends, improve budget forecasting and reduce time to prepare reports and process expenses, as well as enhance user experience within the systems that support the county’s financial, HR and payroll processes.

“We owe it to the citizens to manage county funds responsibly and operate as efficiently as possible,” Arapahoe County Finance Director Todd Weaver said. “Getting to the new platform will enhance our ability to do that.”

The migration to SAP S/4HANA is intended to enable Colorado’s third-largest county to continue to operate efficiently and effectively, fulfilling the needs of its citizens, employee, and stakeholders while positioning the county to make further improvements in analytics, grants and funds management, budget processes, back-office process automation and user self-service going forward.

“Going to SAP S/4HANA was motivated by many factors including demand for financial analytics and forecasting tools, the upcoming end-of-standard-support that would increase our maintenance costs, and a timeline of other projects that would require the same resources planned in the coming years,” said Jon Rajewich, Arapahoe County SAP business operations manager. “With SAP S/4HANA, we have a platform we can leverage to make improvements to business processes and immediately take advantage of the new features available with SAP S/4HANA.”

Arapahoe County migrated its entire financial history to allow for trending and reporting over almost 20 years of financial activity. Moving from a legacy system to SAP S/4HANA allows the county to offer employees and decision-makers greater access to operational and analytical reports as well as a better user experience navigating and leveraging historical data.

ABeam Consulting and cbs Corporate Business Solutions designed an innovative and affordable approach to overcome budget and technical challenges, while bringing in many new benefits of SAP S/4HANA. This includes using selective data transition for flexible data migration with minimal disruption to operations.

The county also implemented self-service procurement functions from SAP, integrated business partner customer and vendor systems, and brought in embedded analytics with simple-to-use report development. These reporting enhancements equip the county government with real-time data on budget forecasting, long-term budget analysis, spending analysis and budget-to-actual analysis.

