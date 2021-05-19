WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Gartner has positioned SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the Leaders’ quadrant in the 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises.”*

“By continuously investing and innovating in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, we are delivering the next generation of end-to-end intelligent business processes for our customers,” SAP S/4HANA President Jan Gilg said. “This demonstrates our deep commitment to customers and has led to a leadership position in the latest Magic Quadrant report. We are proud to be recognized as a Leader and believe it reflects our focus on helping customers achieve operational excellence in the cloud.”

Recent updates for this solution have included the following:

Processes that support businesses in monetizing subscription-based business models

Universal parallel accounting , which allows companies to prepare and present financial statements according to different sets of accounting standards

, which allows companies to prepare and present financial statements according to different sets of accounting standards New bot environment technology services with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation 2.0

New built-in support that improves the customer support experience by providing access to real-time support while using SAP S/4HANA Cloud

In Gartner Magic Quadrant reports, vendors are rated on completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to the report, “Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how core financial management systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear Ability to Execute this vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market and are growing their revenue and market share. In this market, Leaders show a consistent ability to secure deals with enterprises of different sizes and have a good depth of functionality across all areas of core financial management. They have multiple proofs of successful deployments by customers, both in their home region and elsewhere. Their offerings are often used by system integrator partners to support financial transformation initiatives.”

The report continues, “Leaders typically address a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements. However, they may fail to meet the specific needs of vertical markets or other, more specialized segments, which might be better addressed by Niche Players in particular.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a proven global solution for core financials and is localized to provide language, currency, and regulatory support tailored to most countries. SAP also has a global partner network for implementation services. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP innovates the general ledger and financial management processes with the universal journal, which provides robust flexibility for financial structures in transactions, analytics and integration.

This year, the report has “included financial planning and analysis (FP&A) in the CCFM suites market, as more of the vendors have acquired/developed/invested in best-in-class solutions for this capability. As the ERP market is undergoing a generational technology shift, driven by the advent of cloud computing, the core financial management market is going through a corresponding repositioning.” The report also states: “Through 2024, 60% of organizations will consolidate core financial management with financial planning and analysis (FP&A) capabilities within the same vendor stack/platform…. FP&A is quickly becoming a point of differentiation for many vendors in this study and will continue to drive customer acquisition.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud offers built-in planning content for core financials in the SAP Analytics Cloud solution integrated into its core finance solution. SAP Analytics Cloud supports agile and predictive financial planning, as well as extended planning and analysis to connect people and plans across the enterprise for better business outcomes.

The “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises” report covers core financial management suites that are marketed and sold on a stand-alone basis and delivered as cloud services. SAP S/4HANA Cloud includes SAP’s cloud financial management solution and is available through any cloud deployment model, to meet our customers’ needs.

For more information or to download a free copy of the report, please click here.

