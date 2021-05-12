WALLDORF and MUNICH — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Dediq GmbH today announced the company name and the leadership team of the recently announced joint venture for the financial services industries. The company will be called “SAP Fioneer.”
The leadership team includes Dirk Kruse, CEO; Marc Daniel Schwarz, Head of Market Region MEE; Reto Sager, Head of Services; Marc Derungs, Head of Product Development; and Patrick Schmid, Head of Transformation. Further management positions will be announced at a later stage.
Pending antitrust approval, SAP Fioneer is expected to be operational in the second half of 2021.
