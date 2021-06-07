What was your most exciting takeaway from the SAPPHIRE NOW global keynote? With so much great SAP news packed into just 60 minutes, there is a lot to get excited about as SAP embarks on the next phase of its strategy to help businesses worldwide become intelligent enterprises through intelligent networks and sustainable practices.

Helping businesses run at their best is no small mission and SAPPHIRE NOW, held as a virtual event this year, is the place to be to get all the latest information and strategy updates from SAP.

That’s why the After Party – SAPPHIRE NOW Global Keynote virtual event, held June 2 on LinkedIn, was such a welcome opportunity to hear from 12 international tech influencers and thought leaders about their biggest takeaways and how they will gauge success as SAP advances its strategy.

Watch the replay on Twitter:

Heard at the After Party

Here is just a sampling of what was heard at the After Party – SAPPHIRE NOW Global Keynote:

“A network of networks is the future and this is happening now.”

– Marcell Vollmer

“The next level step is to have data for not only your own enterprise and but also others.”

– Ronald Van Loon

“My big takeaway was the network effect. What good is it if you’re a smart enterprise, but you’re in a network that’s not intelligent?”

– Efi Pylarinou

“What we’ve learned is that customer experience truly is supply chain dependent.”

– Denise Lee Yohn

“The supply chain begins at the end – with the customer.”

– Rachael White

“Businesses who put profit before purpose generally don’t make as much money. But if you lead with purpose and that’s your focus you naturally become more profitable.”

– Martin Newman

Join the Next After Party

True to its moniker, the After Party – SAPPHIRE NOW Global Keynote event followed closely on the heels of the keynotes, clocking in just two hours after the keynotes ended.

More After Party discussions are planned for each day of SAPPHIRE NOW, from June 2 to June 10. These virtual discussions will be more focused, with two or three thought leaders providing their commentary and observations as a recap on the specific track presented at SAPPHIRE NOW on that day.

“The goal is to bring together our community of thought leaders and industry experts to hear their takeaways on the technologies making the world run better — live, real, authentic perspectives on the future of business. And anyone can join the discussion and ask questions,” says Ursula Ringham, head of Global Influencer Marketing at SAP, who is the organizer and host of the After Party series.

Join the After Party discussions – live on LinkedIn – with these links:

