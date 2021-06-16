Glassdoor Names Christian Klein a Top CEO in 2021

Every year, Glassdoor, a platform for job seekers and employee reviews, recognizes outstanding employers and leaders throughout the world with the Employees’ Choice Awards. SAP is proud that our CEO Christian Klein has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the top CEOs in 2021.

Based entirely on anonymous employee feedback from the past year, Klein has been acknowledged as a leading CEO in Germany and France with an approval rating of 96%. Among the chief executives recognized by Glassdoor in France, Klein was ranked number one on the list.

“Our colleagues are the heart of our success, and they make SAP the great company it is,” said Klein. “Of all the things that motivate me to give my best every day, it is undoubtedly the people I have the privilege to work with all over the world. I am grateful to be able to work with such outstanding colleagues, and they inspire me continually with their dedication, ingenuity, and passion.”

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies, provides employees with an opportunity to give feedback on their company’s environment, culture, and senior leaders. Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73%.

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section of sap.com.

See All the 2021 Winners

25 Top CEOs – France