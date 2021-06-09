Microsoft has successfully completed the implementation of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central for its 140,000 employees in 109 countries. For the first time, Microsoft now has all of its employees on a single human resources (HR) platform, which runs on Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft has been on a journey to transform its people strategy in order to better understand the behaviors, pain points and motivations of its employees, and attract skilled, curious, and passionate talent.

After decades of running its HR operations on the on-premise SAP ERP Human Capital Management solution and multiple homegrown applications, the company needed a cloud platform that could deliver on its mobile-first, cloud-first philosophy and provide a foundation for future transformations. It selected SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite for the global and local reach that it provides in both data and regulatory needs and an open platform that can easily be integrated with other solutions in its larger ecosystem.

With many Microsoft employees continuing to work remotely or in a hybrid model, it is even more important today that it has the technology to connect a distributed workforce, encourage collaboration, and keep employees engaged and inspired. Since implementing SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite, including SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, Microsoft can provide a consistent employee experience for its entire global workforce – regardless of location or role. SAP SuccessFactors solutions will serve as the foundation for the innovations Microsoft is developing to manage the changes and impacts of the hybrid workplace

Since migrating to cloud-based HXM solutions from SAP, Microsoft has increased the quality of data in its HR system, thus increasing the efficiencies in payroll and other critical processes. It also has the ability to extend and create delightful experiences for their employees. With solutions including SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding, SAP SuccessFactors Learning, SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development, and now SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, the company has also simplified and unified its HR processes and can access data faster. Not only has this improved visibility into the workforce, it has elevated HR’s ability to provide timely, accurate insights in real time.

“As we continue Microsoft’s HR transformation journey, it’s been critical to have a cloud platform that can adapt and grow with our needs, especially as the needs of the workforce change,” said Rajamma Krishnamurthy, senior director of HR Technology, Microsoft. “In fact, we completed the implementation of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central in more than 90 countries in a completely virtual environment due to the global pandemic by adopting an agile approach. Moving forward, SAP will continue to be a critical partner in helping use data to design engaging, inclusive experiences for all of our global employees.”

Angelique Slagle is head of SAP SuccessFactors for North America.