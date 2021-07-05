In the second quarter of 2021, SAP is proud to have received 41 employer awards globally, including 16 recognitions for best workplaces, 14 for equality, three for early talent, and two for work-life-balance.

Building on more than 50 awards received in the first quarter, this exciting quarter included Christian Klein being named a top CEO, ranking as one of LinkedIn’s Top Companies 2021, and various awards related to Pride month.

Second Quarter Award Highlights

100 Best Big Companies to Work for by Fortune

America’s Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes & Statista

Top Companies in US, CA, BR, GER and GC by LinkedIn

Top CEO in FRA and GER by Glassdoor

German Diversity Index DAX 30 by Beyond Gender Agenda

Germany’s Most Popular Employer Among Students by Handelsblatt

Best Employer in Bulgaria by Kincentric

Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes

SAP is proud of the recognition received for a high commitment to both our employees and a unique company culture, which reflects the efforts and values of our company.

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section of sap.com.

