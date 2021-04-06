You may have seen some exciting news this year on our #LifeAtSAP social channels. In the first quarter, SAP was recognized as a 2021 Top Employer in 20 key markets, a Best Place to Work in four countries according to Glassdoor, and a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” That was only the beginning.

So far this year, SAP has received a total of 51 employer awards across 25 regions and countries, including 32 for best employer, six for equality, one for work-life, and four for early talent.

First Quarter Award Highlights

Global Top Employer by Top Employer Institute Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index by Bloomberg Finance L.P. Most Valuable German Brands by BrandZ Best Place to Work in Germany, France, the UK, and Canada by Glassdoor America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes Top Employers for Young People in Canada by MediaCorp Inc. Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by Human Rights Campaign Campus Forward Honoree in U.S. by RippleMatch 30 Best Employers for People With Autism by Applied Behaviors Analysis



Fostering a good work environment enhances SAP’s reputation with customers, prospective customers, investors, and – most importantly – employees.

We are extremely proud of the recognition received for our high commitment to employees and our unique culture, which reflects the efforts and values of our company.

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section of sap.com.

