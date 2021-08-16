Now more than ever, companies are laser-focused on making a diverse, inclusive workplace a critical part of their mission and culture. For an organization to grow and thrive, HR must be proactive in setting up the strategy and processes to ensure that workers – and job seekers – feel free to be their authentic selves.

Employees place a high value on a positive, engaging work experience. To attract and retain the best talent, diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy and tactics should be embedded throughout the entire HR life cycle, from recruiting and onboarding, extending through each individual’s time at the organization.

Fostering a diverse workplace is not only good for workers, but smart business as well. According to BCG, companies that reported above-average diversity on their management teams also reported innovation revenue that was 19 percentage points higher – 45% of total revenue, compared to just 26% – than companies with below-average leadership diversity.

Enabling a Business Beyond Bias

To put diversity, inclusion, and equity efforts into high gear, forward-looking HR teams have deployed SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite. SAP SuccessFactors solutions offer the tools to help discover and minimize unconscious bias, so HR can make better decisions about the workforce. These solutions can provide a powerful way to embed inclusion and diversity deep into the organization’s people processes. But to make the most of SAP SuccessFactors solutions, it’s critical that the solution capabilities are fully in sync with the overall HR vision.

The diversity, inclusion, and equity review service for SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite was designed to help a business realize the full value of its investment. It’s a modular service that helps discover and assess ways to mitigate bias using HR tools. More importantly, it can give specific recommendations on how to tailor them to leading diversity and inclusion practices, so the business can minimize risk – and maximize inclusion.

Putting Strategy and Technology into Lockstep

Like the solutions it supports, this service spans the entire HR life cycle. Here are just a few examples:

Talent Acquisition

The first touchpoint with potential hires is often a career site, so you want to make sure you are showcasing your organization in the best possible way, including your commitment to diversity and inclusion. SAP consultants can review your career site, checking to be sure you’re including pages that highlight anti-discrimination and diversity. We can also assist in checking job descriptions and competencies for potentially biased language that may discourage some job seekers from applying and making sure that the job analyzer feature in SAP SuccessFactors is turned on and working correctly.

People Analytics

To make progress in diversity and inclusion, it’s important that your HR team fully understands the makeup of your organization. SAP consulting professionals can check the configuration of SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help ensure that the fields are in place to collect the data HR needs for demographic reports – and that the data is presented accurately. We can also work with you to help make sure you have the best tools in place to analyze and understand the strengths or gaps in your organization.

Onboarding and Beyond

Once you’ve successfully filled a position, the next step is to make sure your new hire enjoys the best possible onboarding experience. Onboarding is key to socializing an employee to your organization’s culture and values and the relationships needed to succeed. You want to make them feel like they belong – and empower them to thrive in their job right away.

The diversity, inclusion, and equity review service for SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite can examine how you’re using onboarding tools and communications, including checking for language related to gender and pronouns, religious preferences, and more, to help new people feel comfortable and valued.

SAP consultants can support you in removing unconscious bias from processes like performance feedback, development and promotion decisions, and other milestones in the HR life cycle to help ensure your workforce has equitable access to opportunities to develop and grow in your organization.

Powering Real-World Outcomes

What happens when HR strategy, technology, and processes are fully aligned and moving toward a common goal? SAP customers around the world have realized some compelling business outcomes while showcasing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For example, Terex Corporation, a major industrial manufacturer, uses SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help achieve its mission of hiring more diverse employees while simplifying and streamlining HR-related activities and increasing engagement.

By tracking succession information and making it accessible in real time, Terex can identify more women – and other underrepresented talent – for training, development, and promotion. Today, women make up 16.5% of leadership, with a goal of 21.5% by 2023.

Another customer, international food giant the Hero Group, was looking to strengthen a culture of open communication that increases engagement, boosts motivation, and encourages its employees to shine. The SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals solution helps the company motivate employees to perform at their best and foster continuous dialogue that promotes empathy and inclusion.

“SAP SuccessFactors solutions enabled us to establish an open culture that feeds our employees’ ambitions and supports their development – and ultimately drives our success,” said Bill Parker, VP of HR and Corporate Communications at Hero Group.

These are just a few examples of what’s possible when you bring together the right tools and strategy to achieve your diversity and inclusion goals.

Learn how the diversity, inclusion, and equity review service for SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite can help take your strategy to the next level.

Kim Lessley is global director of Solution Marketing Diversity & Inclusion at SAP SuccessFactors.