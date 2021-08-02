WALLDORF — During earnings on July 21, 2021, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that the National Basketball Association (NBA) will leverage the RISE with SAP offering to facilitate the global sports and media business’s ongoing cloud evolution.
As part of the deal, the NBA will migrate its cloud-based SAP software environment, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, to Microsoft Azure.
With this new environment, the NBA plans to continue modernizing and consolidating critical business processes to operate more efficiently, power several direct-to-consumer and fan engagement initiatives, and support the league’s international growth strategy.
“The NBA and SAP have a strong history together that we aim to build upon with this latest cloud-driven initiative,” said Krishna Bhagavathula, chief technology officer and senior vice president for the NBA. “RISE with SAP is an important offering that will support the NBA’s cloud strategy and vision.”
“The NBA has consistently delivered cutting-edge experiences for fans powered by industry-leading innovation in sports and entertainment,” said Lloyd Adams, SAP North America senior vice president and managing director of East Region. “We look forward to helping the NBA continue its impressive cloud transformation strategy via RISE with SAP.”
