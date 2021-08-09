WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that beauty giant Revlon Inc. will use the RISE with SAP offering to expedite the company’s strategic cloud migration.
Revlon, which last year saw e-commerce net sales soar approximately 40%, remains focused on enhancing its end-to-end digital capabilities to support continued acceleration in this channel. By tapping RISE with SAP, Revlon expects to bolster its digital infrastructure in order to help its e-commerce operations become more nimble and innovative. Revlon also plans to use the SAP Analytics Cloud solution to incorporate predictive analytics across its business processes.
“RISE with SAP provides Revlon with numerous opportunities to support our continued digital acceleration through modernizing our core back-office infrastructure and applications while reducing our total cost of ownership,” said Revlon Chief Information Officer Jose Urquijo. “Additionally, RISE with SAP will enable increased flexibility and agility in support of our Revlon Global Growth Accelerator program, which we announced with our Q1 2021 earnings.”
“Revlon is an iconic and trusted brand that has long been known for innovation in the beauty and personal care industry, always with a keen focus on the customer experience,” said SAP North America President DJ Paoni. “We are honored to be a part of Revlon’s incredible transformation journey and provide solutions to help the company continue to scale and grow share of market.”
