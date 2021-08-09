WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it is again recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation.* This is the third consecutive year that SAP has been recognized as a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” In its latest report, Gartner assessed SAP for the SAP Sales Cloud solution.

“Businesses that understand their customers can ultimately improve how they engage with them and build relationships that last,” said Sameer Patel, chief marketing and solution officer for SAP Customer Experience. “SAP Sales Cloud empowers organizations to deliver customer-centric processes that maximize sales by addressing customers’ needs at each stage of their purchase journey. With the integrated SAP Customer Experience portfolio of cloud solutions, businesses can manage the complete customer experience to improve outcomes based on empathy and trust.”

The SAP Sales Cloud solution is part of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which goes beyond traditional CRM solutions by bringing together customer data, experiential and operational data, and machine learning. SAP Customer Experience offers organizations a complete platform to address all customer interactions using a common data model and functionality from commerce, marketing, sales and service to address their business needs.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report, including Gartner’s in-depth analysis of the sales force automation landscape.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Susan Miller, +1 (610) 661-9225, susan.miller@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, Melissa Hilbert, Steve Rietberg, 4 August 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.