People are well aware of the power of technology to drive meaningful change. They feel it in their gut that digital leadership is critical, even to the point where their IT and business strategies are one and the same. This understanding is evident whenever business leaders say they want to use data and analytics more strategically.

But that digital urgency is only a small part of the larger business transformation equation. Businesses must also objectively identify risks and see where potential disruption is beginning to emerge. Their future stability – let alone success – depends on this ability to guide highly strategic decisions every day.

That’s why SAP customers rely on the SAP Preferred Success offering to help actively disrupt their sectors. They are the ones connecting processes across systems and ecosystems to improve their customer experience and streamline operations. And now that can go even further by being able to invent new approaches continuously and implement them rapidly with the latest enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology in a private cloud environment, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition.

Know the Right Way to Evolve at the Right Speed

When moving from an on-premise, legacy ERP system to intelligent ERP software in the cloud, business leaders usually consider a public cloud environment managed by a third-party provider and shared with multiple organizations. The functionality of modern ERP software is highly standardized and can be upgraded frequently with new capabilities as the business demands, with little or no effort from the company’s IT team.

While the use of a public cloud is widely popular, some businesses prefer the flexibility of a private cloud to be more hands-on with their deployment of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. In this case, they may already have a digital landscape with a global reach, multiple integrations, custom processes, and unique data. And leveraging cloud-based services that are hosted within their own private servers offers the control desired to transform on their terms and at their pace.

Available through RISE with SAP, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition can deliver on that promise with SAP Preferred Success. Our experts can bring together the technologies, services, and support that our customers need to transform their business in a way that works best for them – regardless of their digital maturity and ultimate vision. In return, our customers can drive continuous innovation through predictable upgrade cycles that can deliver measurable value, a clear view of current and future solution capabilities and innovations, and rapid adoption of new business models.

While the involvement of SAP Preferred Success can be a crucial factor in the successful deployment of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, the offering can also provide an economic boost to a company’s bottom line. A Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by SAP, reported that a composite SAP customer realized 380% ROI over three years, 17% shorter implementation time, 30% higher efficiency, and 40% faster incident resolution.

Keep a Strong Focus on Continuous Value

The insight-driven, prescriptive recommendations generated by SAP Preferred Success can empower companies to actively understand how they can best benefit from SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, answering key questions such as:

Why choose a cloud ERP subscription over an on-premise, legacy ERP?

Which functionalities provide the capabilities the business needs right now?

Will planned future capabilities address future demand, regulations, and growth?

How should the business consume and optimize the cloud solution to position itself for future success?

This line of questioning is facilitated through a series of interactions and guidance that include:

Success checks: Maintain peace of mind throughout the deployment and adoption experience by mapping a success plan and adapting it to achieve a desirable ROI with best practices.

Maintain peace of mind throughout the deployment and adoption experience by mapping a success plan and adapting it to achieve a desirable ROI with best practices. Targeted training programs: Empower key users and administrators with knowledge on relevant topics and best practices.

Empower key users and administrators with knowledge on relevant topics and best practices. In-depth release guidance: Plan for relevant feature adoption to reach desired business outcomes and tailor release timing and processes based on expected business outcomes.

Plan for relevant feature adoption to reach desired business outcomes and tailor release timing and processes based on expected business outcomes. Designated expertise: Drive the cloud strategy and derive superb value from our cloud solutions with the assistance of SAP experts.

Drive the cloud strategy and derive superb value from our cloud solutions with the assistance of SAP experts. Advanced support and enhanced service levels: Receive faster initial incident response times and resolution targets for non-defect issues.

From initial setup to continuous innovation and operational excellence, the services provided through SAP Preferred Success are designed to help optimize the value of each stage of the overall business transformation journey.

Our customers can create an upskilled, knowledgeable team with continuous learning and resources, streamline comprehensive solutions to leverage best practices and capabilities, and provide positive user experiences that gain the confidence of employees and stakeholders. Plus, they can become a disruptive market leader with faster adoption of the latest innovations.

Accelerate Winning Outcomes with Insight-Driven Services

Businesses are surrounded by transformation drivers – from economic and environmental changes to technology disruption, rising competition, and new market behaviors. However, that doesn’t mean that digital investments must be inspired by a desire to appear cutting-edge. Instead, businesses should think about harnessing innovation and disruption to transform themselves and remain relevant to customers.

That’s the beauty of SAP Preferred Success when implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition. Businesses can redefine their digital transformation proactively with a 360-degree view of the technology landscape, processes, customer demand, and future needs. But more importantly, all of this can be accomplished with an unwavering eye on broader challenges that impact their operations and how their people use advanced data and analytics to address them.

Ready to achieve innovation and cloud value by converting existing systems to an intelligent ERP system in a private cloud? Learn more about SAP Preferred Success.

Arun P is global director and product manager of SAP Preferred Success – SAP S/4HANA Cloud at SAP.