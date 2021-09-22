WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that leading global food and beverage ingredients and solutions provider Tate & Lyle PLC has selected the business-transformation-as-a-service offering RISE with SAP to facilitate the company’s implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition.

This agreement marks Tate & Lyle PLC’s latest step in its journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise, doubling down on SAP software investment.

“We are continuing our investment in technologies to support growth in our business as we look to meet increasing consumer demand for food and drink that is lower in sugar, calories and fat, and with added fiber,” said Sanjay Patel, CIO of Tate & Lyle PLC. “RISE with SAP is an enabling step toward more standardized business processes, operating with greater agility and flexibility, gaining more real-time insights and helping to enhance customer collaboration and seamless end-to-end experiences.”

In addition to managing customer demands, Tate & Lyle PLC recently announced the proposed sale of a controlling stake in its Primary Products business to KPS Capital Partners LP; with this in mind, the company is now creating two focused, stand-alone businesses with two separate SAP software environments from a single, global SAP instance without any planned disruption to business operations. This presented the CIO and his team the perfect time to move their infrastructure to the cloud to deliver the speed and agility that the separation demands.

“This action demonstrates just how focused Tate & Lyle PLC is on continuing its market leadership in the food and beverage industry,” said Steve Baird, SAP North America senior vice president and managing director of Midwest Region. “RISE with SAP and the private edition of SAP S/4HANA Cloud will help Tate & Lyle PLC accelerate its Intelligent Enterprise journey and cement its leadership position for years to come.”

RISE with SAP presented Tate & Lyle PLC with a significantly simpler model to drive customer value when compared to traditional infrastructure-as-a-service offerings. RISE with SAP provides full support in migrating Tate & Lyle PLC’s current ERP environment to the cloud and removes complexity with simplified engagement, with SAP fully responsible for service-level agreements, operations and issue handling. The RISE with SAP offering includes Tate & Lyle PLC’s choice of infrastructure provider — Microsoft Azure. SAP has a partner-centric approach for the delivery of RISE with SAP, bringing in trusted partners to help implement this business transformation. Tate & Lyle PLC chose Span and SAP Services and Support as implementation partners for its move to the cloud with RISE with SAP.

