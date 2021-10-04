Heading into fall of 2021, SAP is proud to be recognized for 22 employer awards globally in the third quarter of 2021. This includes eight for equality, seven for early career talent, four for work-life-balance, and three for best workplace.

With a grand total of 114 awards thus far in 2021, the past exciting quarter included various awards for career starters and young professionals, such as Best Workplaces for Millennials, and underlines our diverse culture with recognition of a company that cares and gives back.

“We are happy and proud to receive so many recognitions underlining different aspects of employee experience quarter after quarter,” said Elke Manjet, global head of Talent Attraction at SAP. “Employer of choice awards express our power as a talent magnet and we take this as an incentive to continue our efforts in creating a desirable workplace that attracts employees who help the world run better and improve people’s lives.”

Third Quarter Award Highlights

Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune

PEOPLE’s Companies That Care by Great Place to Work

Top 100 Internship Programs by WayUp

Best Workplaces for Giving Back by Great Place to Work

Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN

Top Employer for students in IT by Tendence Institut GmbH

Asia’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work

SAP is proud of the recognition received for a high commitment to both our employees and a unique company culture, which reflects the efforts and values of our company.

