Five Highlights from SuccessConnect 2021

If you weren’t able to attend this year’s SuccessConnect virtual event on October 13, be sure to catch the latest product announcements and road maps that are now available on demand. Learn how human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP can help you attract the best talent, develop a future-ready workforce through continuous learning, manage and pay your teams with confidence, and innovate faster in the cloud to remain agile and resilient.

Here are the some highlights from this year’s event.

Changing Work for Good Requires Rethinking and Unlearning

Special guest Adam Grant, organizational psychologist at The Wharton School of Business, best-selling author, and host of WorkLife, a TED original podcast, challenged everyone to rethink and unlearn when looking to change work for good. His conversation with SAP SuccessFactors President Jill Popelka is a must-listen for anyone working on creating a learning-focused culture where everyone feels empowered to experiment with new ways of doing things to accelerate innovation and improve adaptability and resilience. Stay on until the end of the session to hear Grant’s candid thoughts on the one thing he would do to change work for good.

New HXM Innovations Fuel Ongoing Employee Development and Growth

Amy Wilson, senior vice president of Products and Design for SAP SuccessFactors, returned for a much-loved session on SAP’s HXM product strategy and vision. In the product keynote session, she shared the latest innovation, the SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solution, and showcased how employees can easily discover recommendations – all in one place – to further their ongoing development and growth. Recommendations range from capabilities, learning, roles, and projects to dynamic teams, mentors, and more.

In addition, Anabel Fall, group head of People Innovation and Transformation at Zurich Insurance Company, a leading Switzerland-based multi-line insurer, shared how and why work sustainability is both a commitment and responsibility of Zurich to its workforce to help employees continually grow.

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Moving HR to the Cloud

Legacy HR systems often can’t keep up with the demands of a more permanent hybrid workforce model and new employee expectations. Focusing on employees and their experience is more important than ever to keep everyone connected, supported, and empowered. The time for HR digital transformation is now.

Hear how Whirlpool Corporation transformed its HR organization to adopt a cloud mindset and went from multiple on-premise solutions to SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite. Discover how moving to the cloud helped HR leaders at Whirlpool provide strategic value and handle constant change with agility. Also, learn how LEO Pharma transformed the employee experience and successfully created a culture of growth and opportunity by moving its HR operations to the cloud.

Agile Learning Is Key to Building a Future-Ready Workforce

The world of work has undergone a massive change during the past year. HR leaders have accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling their workforce so their employees can master existing skills and develop new ones to support business growth.

Hear from Etihad Aviation Group and Lloyd’s Register Group Limited about how they leveraged the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution to help meet business needs in new and more efficient ways by optimizing the learner experience and focusing on skills-based learning. Discover what’s new and what’s coming with SAP SuccessFactors Learning, and explore three factors to consider when creating your organization’s reimagined approach to learning and development.

Building Tomorrow’s Workforce Means Reimagining Today’s Candidate Experience

Building your workforce starts with finding the right talent. Many organizations have seen year-over-year increases in turnover, time to hire, and cost of hire. While some candidates compare the experience provided to that of others competing for their talent, all of them compare it to the consumer experiences they enjoy day in and day out. How frustrating is it when you place an order and get no confirmation or delivery time frame? How does your level of engagement shift when the right recommendations are served up?

Learn five tips from CHS and Unifar to optimize your talent acquisition strategy to attract, engage, and win over today’s tech-savvy candidates and new hires. Gain insights on how technology is accelerating talent acquisition results and what best-in-class organizations are doing differently to competitively position and outperform others.

Don’t miss specific road map sessions, product demos, and other content now available on demand.

Lara Albert is vice president of Solution Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors.