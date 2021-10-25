WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Ritu Bhargava will join SAP on November 15, 2021, to become chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience.

SAP’s vision is to help companies enable a cohesive customer experience (CX) across the entire customer lifecycle. With its CX portfolio, SAP is bringing together customer, experience and operational data to deliver unique value to customers.

“During the last months, all businesses have been challenged with the need to reinvent the experience for their customers — to make it personalized, seamless and outstanding”, said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “Companies understand that if they are not competing on experience, they don’t stand a chance. Delivering meaningful experiences at scale has become key to stay competitive.”

“Ritu brings extensive experience in the enterprise applications and CX space, a strong market focus from both a business and an engineering perspective, and an employee-focused and customer-first mindset,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “I couldn’t think of a better match to strengthen our stellar CX team.”

Bhargava joins SAP from Salesforce, where she held various technology leadership positions over the past ten years, most recently heading Salesforce Sales Cloud engineering as a senior vice president. She started her career working as an SAP developer before she went on to work at Oracle for ten years, responsible for financial applications in various roles. Bhargava holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology from Lady Shriram College, Delhi University, and an MBA in finance and IT from the University of Lincolnshire, UK. She co-chairs the West Coast Advisory Board for Asian University for Women, a Bangladesh-based nonprofit dedicated to women’s education and leadership development.

Bhargava is taking over from Bob Stutz, one of the world’s leading experts on customer experience and recognized by Ad Age as one of the Top 25 Marketing Technology Trailblazers, who is retiring after a career of more than 25 years in the tech industry.

“Since Bob rejoined SAP in 2019, he has done a tremendous job in driving our CX business forward,” said Saueressig. “There is hardly another tech leader who has shaped CRM and CX in such a unique way over the past 25 years. His visibility in the tech industry and his passion for making every customer experience a great experience is unmatched. We are very happy to have had him onboard over the past few years, and I’m incredibly grateful for everything he has done for our customers and the entire ecosystem.”

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Marcus Winkler, +49 6227 7-67497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com