With so many changes to where and how we work, there is an ever-increasing need for organizations to build adaptability and agility within their workforce and deliver exceptional employee experiences.

In late July, we launched the SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone Innovation Challenge to engage our partner ecosystem to come up with creative and innovative solutions to address critical workplace challenges. They were asked to harness the power of SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone, our digital workplace solution that combines various applications across the enterprise into a single personalized touchpoint, and build on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Our partners went above and beyond to develop a variety of concepts, tackling timely issues such as employee engagement, learning and development, the manager experience, and COVID-19 compliance.

After a nine-week sprint, we received 16 unique use cases from partners around the globe. An internal panel of experts evaluated the entries based on their impact on employee experience and the business, as well as their functional depth, creativity, and connectivity.

We are thrilled to announce five regional winners and, from those, an overall global winner! You can still vote for the Fan Favorite by voting here before October 15.

Global Winner Is AKT Global: People Management Digital Coach

People Management Digital Coach empowers managers across all levels, functions, and industries to boost morale, improve well-being, increase employee retention, prepare for change, and unite teams in a personalized, timely, and intuitive way.

“The individual manager plays a critical role in attracting, retaining, developing, coaching, supporting, and so much more when it comes to employee well-being and engagement,” said Yoav Ventura, co-founder and People Cloud Solutions managing partner at AKT Global. “The pandemic has made the manager role even more important, and much harder to perform. With the flexibility and adaptability of SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone and the SAP Business Technology Platform, we were able to create a forward-thinking solution triggered to generate just-in-time, specific, action-oriented tips and learnings for managers.”

Regional Winners

APJ: Blueprint Technologies

BEAP: Blueprint’s Enterprise Alumni Portal helps businesses maximize the potential of their former employees by improving alumni experience and engagement. Alumni can use this solution to remain connected to the organization, access documents and learning content, network with colleagues, and pursue future career opportunities.

EMEA North: Flexso

Scheduling Team Resources and Change of Home Address helps shop floor managers identify and assign the most qualified team members to specific tasks and respond to shifting deadlines and escalations from a single application. They can also address training needs for new and existing employees.

MEE: NOVO Business Consultants

The New Everyday Life with COVID-19 gives new consultants a simple way to surface the latest COVID-19 regulations and guidance based on location. They can also access relevant resources to help them navigate day-to-day tasks while feeling protected and connected.

North America: Deloitte

Maintenance Supervisor Reimagined harmonizes disparate applications and stakeholders spanning Floor Manager, Maintenance Supervisor, and Maintenance Team roles into a single automated, mobile-accessible, and seamless end-to-end process.

Thank you to all teams who participated in the SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone Innovation Challenge. It has been truly inspiring to see our partners across the world work with enthusiasm and energy to continue driving innovation for our customers.

To learn more about these submissions, tune into the SuccessConnect keynote on demand. And view submissions from all participants and vote for your favorite by October 15, 2021.

Maryann Abbajay is chief revenue officer for SAP SuccessFactors.