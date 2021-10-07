We are all employees. And even in HR, where it’s our job to shape the employee experience, we know the day-to-day struggles and rewards, the tasks and to-dos, and the desire to constantly learn, grow, and improve.

As HR leaders, our goal is to rethink and reinvent HR — to fundamentally change the work experience for every employee so that as our businesses grow and change, we can remain focused on those essential human elements. This means redirecting our focus from what the business needs employees to do, to what employees need to do their best — whether they’re remote, hybrid, deskless, or contingent workers.

At SuccessConnect 2021, we’re coming together to discuss what work looks like today, what it will look like tomorrow, and what employees need now and going forward. Attendees can learn how human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP can help organizations attract the best talent, develop a future-ready workforce through continuous learning, manage and pay their teams with confidence, and innovate faster in the cloud to remain agile and resilient.

Whether you are new to SAP SuccessFactors solutions or a longtime customer, here’s what you can expect at this year’s SuccessConnect virtual event on October 13.

1. Get inspired by Adam Grant

This year, Adam Grant – organizational psychologist at The Wharton School of Business, best-selling author, and host of WorkLife, a TED original podcast – challenges us to rethink and unlearn as we change work for good. His conversation with Jill Popelka, president of SAP SuccessFactors, is a must-listen for anyone looking to create a culture of learning and exploration, a culture where everyone feels empowered to address even the biggest of challenges in new and creative ways, and a culture where the risk of burnout is minimized so that everyone can focus and flourish.

2. See HXM in action

Amy Wilson, senior vice president of Products and Design at SAP SuccessFactors, returns for a highly anticipated HXM product strategy and vision segment as part of the SuccessConnect keynote. Benefit from an in-depth look at one of our latest innovations, the SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solution, and learn how intuitive it is for people to discover recommendations for opportunities that empower them to develop and grow. Gain insight into our vision and, specifically, the way we intend to support employees to learn and better connect, align, and perform in dynamic teams, while at the same time providing organizations with actionable insights into team health. Discover how these solutions help people accelerate their career development and thrive in an agile work environment.

3. Learn best practices from SAP SuccessFactors customers

Hear from your peers about practical tips for optimizing your talent acquisition strategy, migrating from the SAP ERP Human Capital Management solution to SAP SuccessFactors solutions to take full advantage of the cloud, elevating the skills of your workforce with agile learning, and so much more. HR leaders from companies such as Whirlpool Corporation, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Corning Inc., Unifar S.A. de C.V., Etihad Airways, Vodafone Group PLC, Telefónica, and many others will inspire you to think and act differently to help ensure your employees are happier and your business performs better. Plus, engage in live Q&A with each of our customer speakers.

4. Explore road-map sessions and see what’s coming

Get a front-row seat at our live product road-map sessions to hear what’s new and what’s coming with solutions such as SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll; the technology foundation that supports SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite; and more. Product experts will answer your questions live after their presentations. Given our comprehensive SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite, we also plan to release on-demand road-map videos before the event, so you can watch them anytime, from anywhere, including road-map videos for SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development, SAP SuccessFactors Compensation, and SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone solutions; Employee Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics; the SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics solution; and more.

5. Experience hands-on lab sessions*

There is no better way to enhance your learning experience than with hands-on lab sessions. Discover how to configure and use our products and get your questions answered in real time. Topics include creating and maintaining look-up tables for advanced business rules for hiring, optimizing engagement with the new reimagined user experience in continuous performance management, running payroll processes with payroll control center functionality, exploring capabilities recently delivered in the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, and exploring the new reimagined home page.

Lara Albert is vice president of Solution Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors.