WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Supriya Jha has been appointed chief diversity and inclusion officer, effective November 1, 2021.

“I am very pleased that Supriya Jha will take on this critical role as the Global Diversity and Inclusion Office starts a new chapter,” said Sabine Bendiek, chief people and operating officer, labor relations director, and member of the Executive Board. “We are a global organization and our employees come from more than 150 countries. We need all of them to contribute to our company’s success, and we know our people are at their best when they can bring their authentic selves to work. Supriya’s role is critical to create inclusivity that reflects the diversity of our society.”

“I am very much looking forward to the new task ahead of me and thank SAP for the trust placed in me,” Supriya Jha said. “There is ample evidence that diverse and inclusive companies are more likely to make better, bolder decisions — a critical capability in a highly volatile world.”

Most recently, Jha served as the global head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at Nasdaq. She previously also held roles at Mercer, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse. She holds a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University, USA, and a postgraduate degree in communications from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, India. In her new role, Jha will be based in New York.

