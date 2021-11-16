Bring SAP S/4HANA Cloud to Your Data Center

Today, SAP is announcing the expansion of the customer data center option for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition.

This SAP ERP cloud offering provides license subscriptions to customers that want to gain cloud-like economies yet keep their SAP software landscape and data within their own data center, for geopolitical or data sovereignty concerns, for latency or application entanglement reasons, or for those customers who simply lack access to market-leading hyperscalers. SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, customer data center option is now part of the RISE with SAP offering and includes support for Dell Technologies APEX.

SAP S/4HANA enables customers to reinvent business and drive new revenue and profits, as well as provides access to amazing technologies that can:

Bring real-time decisions closer to the edge for increased agility

Enable transformation of data into meaningful business insight

Increase automation of business processes though artificial intelligence (AI)

Develop deeper understanding of experiences across employees, products, and customers

This and more is possible, all while working to reduce your data footprint and lower your overall total cost of ownership.

RISE with SAP is a simplified and turnkey SAP ERP, private cloud edition deployment model that can reduce risk of implementation and outages, freeing up precious resources so customers can focus on truly vitalizing, cutting-edge technologies and business processes provided by SAP S/4HANA. You don’t have to go on your transformation journey alone.

Customers told us that they need cloud-like experiences with SAP S/4HANA deployment flexibility and solutions that work in their own data center. Their reasons included the need to meet stringent compliance, security, or data sovereignty guidelines and limited access to hyperscalers. Some have geopolitical concerns. RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, customer data center option delivers as-a-service, private cloud managed services, software, and infrastructure for leading business applications with simplicity and incredible uptime commitment to our customers.

Dell Technologies APEX for SAP S/4HANA is scalable and secure, providing customers that want to run in their own data centers data sovereignty and the peace of mind in knowing where their data is located throughout its life cycle.

With the availability of Dell Technologies APEX as the underlying infrastructure for the customer data center option – for data center and colocation deployments– our customers now have access to leading SAP solutions in a cloud operating model across more geographies.

“Our longtime partnership supports thousands of organizations around the world and is critical in their business and IT transformations. By marrying Dell and SAP technologies to create Dell Technologies APEX for SAP S/4HANA, we are providing an agile as-a-service infrastructure that paves the way for on-premise cloud solutions a customer can control without disrupting critical workloads in the data center,” says Travis Vigil, senior vice president, Portfolio and Product Management, Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell

Together, SAP and Dell Technologies provide a radically simplified as-a-service and cloud experience under one contract, so you can react quickly to capture new opportunities and work to ensure that your technology stays aligned with business requirements. With SAP leading the engagement, Dell Technologies will supply, install, monitor, and manage the required infrastructure for the customer’s landscape in a secured environment. By expanding our solution to include Dell Technologies APEX offerings, in addition to Lenovo TruScale™ and HPE GreenLake, SAP broadens customer flexibility and choice.

These ecosystem powerhouses enable an open innovation approach that puts customers’ needs first as they start the journey to become an intelligent enterprise. With SAP and partners like these, how can you fail?

Free your operations team to do new and exciting initiatives, move from CAPEX to OPEX, increase your agility, resilience, and sustainability, and let us help you securely manage the rest. Talk to your account representative today.

Peter Pluim is president of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services at SAP.