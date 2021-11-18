WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q4 2021” report.

Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed and scored 10 vendors across 28 criteria and ranked SAP a Leader based on its current offering, strategy and market presence. SAP was noted as ranking highest in the market presence and strategy categories.

According to the report: “[SAP] SuccessFactors is a powerhouse from a resources perspective. In-house research capabilities drive its vision and strategy, and it brings a balanced focus to offering in-suite capabilities and integration beyond [human capital management] into business at all levels.… SAP SuccessFactors has a rich set of capabilities to support learners, administrators, and facilitators. [It] is a strong fit for enterprise buyers looking for a solution that connects learning to business outcomes, provides robust integration, and has a strategy grounded in learning science.”

“Learning is a critical differentiator for businesses as they transform for the future,” said SAP SuccessFactors President Jill Popelka. “It’s no longer limited to compliance training. Today, our customers are using SAP SuccessFactors learning solutions to help their employees build new skills and capabilities, adjust to changing regulations and demands, and discover new career paths. By helping people learn in a way that is consumable and aligned to their interests, organizations can help them develop a career that is personally fulfilling while also benefitting the business.”

SAP has continued to build on how it supports organizations with learning. In October, SAP announced the new SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solution, which connects workers with individualized recommendations to promote their growth and development, including learning activities as well as mentors and short-term assignments. It is generally available on November 19.

