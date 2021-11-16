SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) allows our customers to achieve business agility, specifically with the help of our new unified low-code/no-code offering. With our low-code and no-code capabilities, we enable everyone to deliver innovation faster and confidently across all lines of business and industries.

SAP provides:

An integrated suite of end-to-end business applications to run your business across all industries and lines of business

to run your business across all industries and lines of business A comprehensive business-centric platform, with a unified programming model and unified design system, bringing IT and business together to modernize processes and enable rapid innovation – now

The low-code/no-code offering services in SAP BTP empower IT and citizen developers alike to quickly build enterprise-ready apps, automations, workflows, and chatbots no matter their skill level or coding expertise. Our customers can build enterprise apps fast with SAP’s unified development experience and an ever-growing array of pre-built business content for any line of business, all natively integrated with your SAP applications.

Examples include more than 260 pre-built robotic processing automation (RPA) bots to automate tasks in any line of business – be it finance, sourcing and procurement, manufacturing, sales, and services – and almost 40 live process content packages for the SAP Workflow Management service.

Another example is SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone, which offers a prepackaged experience specifically to address the needs of HR organizations based on SAP Work Zone, with additional functionality such as workflow and mobile services. It has been recognized recently as a Top HR Product by Human Resource Executive and the HR Technology Conference. Additionally, SAP Business Application Studio comes with pre-built components, wizards, and sample apps.

SAP unifies the developer experience with low-code and no-code enhancements on SAP BTP to help:

Maximize speed and agility and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) through accelerated delivery

and through accelerated delivery Bridge the gap and increase adoption through co-development between business and IT

and through co-development between business and IT Enhance return on investment (ROI) by leveraging existing investments through seamless integrations

by leveraging existing investments through seamless integrations Accelerate time to value by implementing best practices with pre-built content packages

Our low-code/no-code offering covers three areas:

For process automation, we offer SAP Workflow Management and SAP Intelligent RPA, enabling citizen developers to easily build workflows and to automate tasks. On top of that, SAP Process Automation can bring no-code process automation to the next level. SAP Process Automation is currently available for co-innovation partners, with general availability planned for the first quarter of 2022.

For low-code/no-code application composition, we launched SAP AppGyver and new functionalities in SAP Business Application Studio to enable the entire developer continuum to accelerate application development. SAP AppGyver allows citizen developers to build highly sophisticated standalone applications or extensions without writing a single line of code. With SAP Business Application Studio, we also deliver a simplified application development journey to the professional developer with a low-code perspective.

In the area of digital experience, we are offering SAP Work Zone, SAP Launchpad, and SAP Mobile Start to help drive employee productivity and make newly built apps available to everyone in the company.

What Else Is New at SAP TechEd?

Let’s go into some specifics for each of the areas in our new unified low-code/no-code offering:

SAP Business Application Studio has seen a dramatic improvement in development productivity through the low-code/no-code experience now available.

We’ve also fully integrated the acquisition in the no-code space. SAP AppGyver is now part of CPEA, available to all our customers as well as planned through the free tier model in the first quarter of 2022.

We’ve made significant improvements in our SAPUI5 technology performance, which can be of immediate benefit to SAP S/4HANA and any other SAP product built on top of the technology within SAP BTP.

Launching SAP Process Automation brings an elevated user experience for citizen automation in a no-code development environment. To make citizen developers fully productive, the new solution provides end-to-end automation capabilities leveraging advanced workflow management and embedded RPA functionality in a simple drag-and-drop user interface.

Last but not least, we’ve delivered artificial intelligence (AI) into our workflow engine, so that the AI system monitors the context with which you approve or not on a given workflow, building up the relevant models of your approval process flow. Your workflow becomes more and more intelligent over time, out of the box.

I invite you to attend SAP TechEd sessions to learn more about our low-code/no-code offering and how SAP BTP is now accessible to anyone. You’ll find a selection of personally recommended sessions below. Let’s explore together how SAP BTP can help you rapidly integrate, automate, and extend business processes for security and performance at scale across your organization.

Michael Weingartner is president of SAP Business Technology Platform Core at SAP.