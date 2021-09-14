SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone has been recognized as a Top HR Product by Human Resource Executive and the HR Technology Conference. This prestigious industry award spotlights the most innovative new solutions that are helping business leaders meet the ever-evolving HR needs of their organizations.

They also highlight the direction HR technology is headed. Submissions are judged based on innovation in the HR tech space, with particular attention to how these tools are breaking new ground, how much value they add to the HR function, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise.

Launched in late 2020, the SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone solution is a digital workplace that combines various applications across the enterprise into a single personalized touchpoint. Built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, it connects different systems from SAP as well as third-party applications so employees can access everything they need at work — from company communications to learning opportunities to planning parental leave — and complete tasks without toggling between applications.

According to HR Executive, SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone “has high aspirations for boosting productivity, engagement and even speeding up decision-making by bringing the apps together and aligning them with the needs of the business.”

Organizations around the world and in more than 20 industries are choosing SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone to transform their employee experience and drive cultural transformation that supports broader business goals.

GRIMME, a leader in agricultural technology, selected SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone to modernize its approach to HR and create a unified employee experience.

“SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone made the difference,” said Walter Wolf, head of Human Resources at GRIMME Landmaschinenfrabirk GmbH & Co. KG. “Of all the solutions we evaluated, SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone was the only one that could integrate both SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite and third-party applications such as Microsoft SharePoint and Teams into a single digital workplace with a unified user experience. And as a bonus, it also gives our employees a collaboration platform and knowledge base.”

An important feature of SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone is the ability to provide a holistic employee experience for both knowledge and deskless workers. The latter make up a staggering 80% of the workforce and includes workers who do not have consistent access to an internal system, such as people who work in retail shops and manufacturing factories, drivers, sales reps, and many more.

Royal Mail Group, for example, built its personal development platform called “The Fridge” using SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone to help connect, educate, and upskill its 140,000 employees.

“We’re using SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone to change the entire employee experience of our HR tools and our HR platform,” said Royal Mail IT Director Adam Walden. “We are making sure that we are giving our people and line managers the right tools, the right skills, and the right environment for them to support the business going through this transformation.”

In another example of fostering greater collaboration, Landratsamt Rhein-Neckar-Kreis, a county in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, is using SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone to coordinate support services for migrants and refugees. Its “Integration Portal” serves as a one-stop shop for volunteers and local authorities to connect and exchange information in a transparent, collaborative way. This is helping migrants and refugees access the essential services they need and integrate into their communities.

What’s Next for SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone?

Since launching SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone last year, we’ve continued to build new innovations and integrations that benefit our customers. We have delivered dozens of guided experiences, workspace templates, and integrations. These updates help simplify deployments with out-of-the-box templates and continue to improve the user experience.

At SuccessConnect on October 13, we will announce the winners of the SAP SuccessFactors innovation challenge! For this challenge, we invited our partners to submit new and innovative use cases for SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone to help improve the employee experience and change work for good.

Maryann Abbajay is chief revenue officer for SAP SuccessFactors.