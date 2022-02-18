Select another country
About SAP SE / SAP News Center / Services and Support
About SAP SE / SAP News Center / Services and Support

Maintenance Notification: February 26 and March 5, 2022

February 17, 2022 by

There will be an outage to sapserv5 and sapserv10 servers during the two time frames:

  • Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 1:00-05:00 UTC; sapserv5 (Tokyo) affected
  • Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 00:00-10:00 UTC; sapserv10 (Shanghai) affected

During these outages, the following services are unavailable:

  • Problem analysis and/or service delivery on customer systems
  • Transfer Early Watch Alert data
  • Data exchange via SAP Note Assistant
  • Customer messages via SAP Solution Manager
  • Connectivity to SAP’s Support Backbone
Tags: , ,