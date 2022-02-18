Maintenance Notification: February 26 and March 5, 2022

There will be an outage to sapserv5 and sapserv10 servers during the two time frames:
- Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 1:00-05:00 UTC; sapserv5 (Tokyo) affected
- Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 00:00-10:00 UTC; sapserv10 (Shanghai) affected
During these outages, the following services are unavailable:
- Problem analysis and/or service delivery on customer systems
- Transfer Early Watch Alert data
- Data exchange via SAP Note Assistant
- Customer messages via SAP Solution Manager
- Connectivity to SAP’s Support Backbone