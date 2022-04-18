How do you create impact and empower people to grow and thrive? The power of a network can be a positive influence in many ways, and SAP is committed to being one of the most diverse and inclusive software companies in the world.

At SAP, Employee Network Groups reflect this mission by encouraging employees to be their authentic selves, advocate for their network, drive policy change, and keep diversity at the forefront of the business.

The mission of the Business Women’s Network (BWN) at SAP is to help women advance their careers and the company’s business. Empowerment through connection allows the group to share professional insights, best practices, education, and experiences. Members help one another develop skills and career advancing opportunities to drive SAP’s success. As the largest Employee Network Group at SAP, BWN makes a global impact with the help of more than 90 chapters and 15,000 members around the world.

How the Business Women’s Network Executes Their Mission

Throughout the year, global chapters host events and initiatives that align with the BWN mission, such as driving networking opportunities internally and externally and promoting intersectionality by collaborating with other Employee Network Groups. Additionally, the chapters are encouraged to use internal and external social networks to celebrate women’s successes.

The Road Ahead in 2022 and Beyond

At the beginning of the first quarter, BWN adopts a new strategy and theme that sets the tone for the year. In 2022, BWN is focusing on “driving impact with intention,” while prioritizing four core areas: networking, leadership development, walking the talk, and celebrating success.

By focusing on these four key areas, the aim is to help members feel empowered to network more, seek mentorship and sponsorship, drive accountability, and amplify successes. This network has the opportunity and responsibility to embrace differences and continue to build bridges regardless of race, gender, department, or geographical location.

Sustainability is another key focus area. On International Women’s Day, SAP and the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principle came together under the theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.” Women especially are affected by the impacts of climate change as they are more likely to live in poor communities that are highly dependent on local natural resources for their livelihood. It is vital to equip women with decision-making capabilities and promote equality that will drive sustainable solutions, reducing the damage of climate change and helping ensure everyone has access to resources.

At SAP, we believe in building a better world for future generations and supporting one another in our goals of zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality. According to Julia White, chief marketing and solutions officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SAP, as well as the executive sponsor of BWN, “Sustainability is a collective effort. No company, organization or person can do it alone. While SAP enables businesses to run more sustainably, we as individuals can do our part, as well.”

Learn more about the Business Women’s Network in this short video:

Allison Gapter and Danielle Banasek are global co-leads of the SAP Business Women’s Network.