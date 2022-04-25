“Our greatest resource is our people.” It is an assertion proudly proclaimed in countless company handbooks and Web site “People” pages. Yet, many companies still have a long way to go to prove it.

One unexpected consequence of the ongoing pandemic is that millions of workers decided to say goodbye to uncompromising employers en masse, in a movement that has come to be known as the Great Resignation.

As a result, companies are finally realizing that people truly are their greatest resource. Smart employers are listening and taking heed, starting at the beginning – recruitment.

Here are a few ideas to help you engage candidates right from the start.

Help Applicants Help You with Auto-Assistance

How many of us have uploaded a perfectly crafted resume, only to be asked to manually type in every detail anyway? But you can’t complain. After all, you want the job, don’t you?

ProSiebenSat.1, a Germany-based entertainment and consumer brands group, wanted to redesign its career portal to offer candidates a smoother and more informative application process. ProSiebenSat.1 chose SAP partner projekt0708 to facilitate the overhaul with its Quick Apply for SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution.

projekt0708’s solution emphasizes design, providing job candidates a visually appealing layout and a streamlined application process that accelerates input with the help of auto-complete, auto-correct, and auto-suggest.

Let the Games Begin!

One way to get the attention of creative and energetic candidates is to elevate the job application process from a chore to a fun and engaging activity. Jobful, created by Playful Software, an SAP partner based in Bucharest, is a “gamified smart experience created for conscious millennials and for companies who want out-of-the-box recruitment.”

Candidates can strengthen skills through training courses created by Jobful and partner companies covering topics like “Technical Support Fundamentals” and “Communication & Teamwork.” And with engaging quizzes, candidates can earn badges that can draw attention to their profiles.

Jumpstart the Interview Process with Chatbots

Now that job seekers have so many options, you can’t afford to lose candidates who tire of waiting to hear back from your recruiter. No-code, self-service platform impress.ai, created by Singapore-based Ideatory Pte. Ltd., is transforming recruitment with its conversational chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to actually interview candidates. For the job seeker, this means immediate screening and the ability to get questions answered in seconds.

Now It’s Your Turn

These solutions go to great lengths to improve the candidate’s introduction to your company. It’s a good start, and just one crucial element of creating a positive employee experience – one that truly regards people as your greatest resource.

Faith Maginley is part of Global Ecosystem & Midmarket Marketing at SAP.