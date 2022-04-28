Insurance Sessions at SAP Sapphire in 2022

In 2022, SAP Sapphire is being held May 10-12 in Orlando, Florida, in conjunction with ASUG Accelerate, with both in-person and virtual registration options available. This year’s event offers many presentations by insurance industry thought leaders.

The virtual event makes it easy to engage in discussions on the SAP vision and strategy from the comfort of your own home. Meanwhile, attending SAP Sapphire in person offers the opportunity to network with peers and participate in interactive sessions.

Explore the session catalog and filter based on industry, session type, date or time, and other criteria.

A sampling of some of this year’s anticipated insurance sessions are shared below.

Realize Insurance Business Transformation by Adopting New Innovations | Tuesday, May 10, 3:00-3:20 p.m.

Program Manager Joachim Hiesbsch of Allianz Technology SE will deliver a presentation about insurance cloud solutions. Hiesbsch will discuss how these solutions can deliver value for agencies of all sizes. Attendees will hear about the new insurance cloud software innovations that are on the market. They’ll also discover the benefits this software can offer, especially for insurers looking to streamline their processes.

Transition to the Cloud with RISE and Heighten Productivity | Wednesday, May 11, 11:30-11:50 a.m.

This session will be presented by both Christopher Geier, director of Engineering, Global Finance Technology, for Liberty Mutual Group, and Joachim Hiebsch. The presentation will explore how insurance agencies can reduce costs, improve data quality, and boost employee productivity through the use of cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Reimagine Incentive Compensation Management with Insight from Haven Life | Wednesday, May 11, 2:00-2:20 p.m.

This session will be led by Kevin Larson, head of Program Management and Strategic Integration with Haven Technologies. In the presentation, Larson will share how Haven Life has modernized its compensation management. He’ll discuss how these changes have strengthened trust among sales staff and sped up commission payments. This session is a must-see for insurers looking to offer the right compensation solution to sales employees, as sales team performance directly affects growth.

Reimagine Incentive Compensation Management to Boost Operational Efficiency | Wednesday, May 11, 3:00-3:20 p.m.

Presented by Luke Calvanese, product lead of Compensation and Distribution Management with Haven Technologies, this session will further explore how revitalizing an outdated compensation solution can help insurance agencies attract and retain the best salespeople while fueling growth. Specifically, Calvanese will be sharing how Haven Life shook up its own compensation incentives and the growth they company has experienced as a result.

Register Today

With more than 300 sessions planned and 5,000 customers expected, SAP Sapphire and ASUG Accelerate are events you won’t want to miss. Take the next step in growing your insurance business by securing your spot today. Once you’ve registered, you can sign up for any of the insurance sessions mentioned here, and register in advance for any of the other 300 special presentations planned.

Questions? Check out the event and venue FAQ here. See you in Orlando!