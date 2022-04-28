WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the SAP Business Journeys portfolio.

With predefined scope, timeline and cost, this packaged set of offerings combines expertise and insight to address customers’ compelling business and technology events as they move to the cloud and the latest SAP technology.

Complementing the recently reimagined cloud services and support portfolio, SAP Business Journeys are designed to rapidly address different aspects of customers’ cross-business challenges – such as how to grow the business, make processes more sustainable or innovate to compete – delivered in a concise, consumable way.

“Many of the current challenges customers face reach across multiple business units, processes and technical landscapes,” said Kurt Bauer, Global SVP, Premium Engagements, Cloud Success Services, SAP. “Solving them can become quite complex. We created the journeys with the clear goal of offering a simple way to tackle complexity and to deliver outcomes critical to the strategy of our customers.”

Each journey outlines the steps a business must take to gain tangible, measurable value from an SAP software investment by achieving specific goals. SAP Business Journeys are created for dedicated business events with appropriate timelines and efforts. A team of experts, including a journey lead from SAP, facilitates the execution between SAP and the customers using a proven methodology and accelerators. The SAP team orchestrates the entire process, from planning to execution and reporting. The team drives knowledge transfer and keeps customers informed every step of the way.

To start, SAP has created four specific SAP Business Journeys:

Discovery business journey for RISE with SAP helps customers prepare for the transition to the RISE with SAP solution and identifies steps to help them make the move. Experts guide customers throughout the preparation and discovery phase of the journey.

helps customers prepare for the transition to the RISE with SAP solution and identifies steps to help them make the move. Experts guide customers throughout the preparation and discovery phase of the journey. Hyperscaler transition business journey for RISE with SAP helps customers transition to a hyperscaler infrastructure efficiently and with confidence. It covers the planning and execution phases of moving a system landscape to a hyperscaler or cloud environment running RISE with SAP.

helps customers transition to a hyperscaler infrastructure efficiently and with confidence. It covers the planning and execution phases of moving a system landscape to a hyperscaler or cloud environment running RISE with SAP. Optimization business journey for RISE with SAP provides insights and transparency on the business processes and custom-code footprint of a system. The aim is to optimize the move to the cloud and help customers plan modern back-to-standard scenarios.

provides insights and transparency on the business processes and custom-code footprint of a system. The aim is to optimize the move to the cloud and help customers plan modern back-to-standard scenarios. Business journey for SAP Sustainability Control Tower drives sustainable business ambitions with SAP’s holistic enterprise-wide sustainability performance management. It helps set targets, monitor progress and gain actionable insights from dependable sustainability data.

During the coming year, SAP plans to offer additional SAP Business Journeys. If you would like to learn more, please visit our Web page.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Martin Gwisdalla, +49 6227 7-67275, martin.gwisdalla@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com