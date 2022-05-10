We love it when people exceed expectations. Whether it’s an athlete who steps up to replace an injured starter or a team that pulls together to deliver exceptional results, it is inspiring to see long-held assumptions about potential turned upside down.

Now, service organizations have an opportunity to exceed traditional expectations in the same way. Instead of being considered simply a means of connection and cost containment post-customer purchase, intelligent service teams can become a strategic driver to direct value back to the business.

The new intelligent SAP Service Cloud revolutionizes customer service by delivering meaningful customer connections throughout a customer life cycle. Focusing on speed, insights, and accuracy, SAP Service Cloud resolves customer issues at unmatched speed — protecting the brands promise and securing future growth.

This release re-imagines how service is executed by:

Connecting to customers throughout the life cycle. Pre-, during, and post-transaction, intelligent customer connections bring the right information at the right time to delight customers.

Pre-, during, and post-transaction, intelligent customer connections bring the right information at the right time to delight customers. Putting the service agent back in control with a reimagined agent console that provides instant visibility of every customer interaction.

with a reimagined agent console that provides instant visibility of every customer interaction. Driving greater accuracy and accountability with powerful case management workflows that help ensure the right expertise is applied to resolving customer issues.

with powerful case management workflows that help ensure the right expertise is applied to resolving customer issues. Helping agents resolve issues faster and deliver better customer experiences through Qualtrics XM Discover, which uses AI and conversational analytics to enable contact center teams to automate post-call tasks and flag compliance risks.

through Qualtrics XM Discover, which uses AI and conversational analytics to enable contact center teams to automate post-call tasks and flag compliance risks. Enabling remote workers to seamlessly engage with customers and collaborate to solve critical issues through native integration with Microsoft Teams.

through native integration with Microsoft Teams. Increasing business agility and enhanced services experiences through low-code/no-code application development. SAP AppGyver enables non-technical users to adapt the application to meet the evolving needs of the service experience.

through low-code/no-code application development. SAP AppGyver enables non-technical users to adapt the application to meet the evolving needs of the service experience. Achieving greater speed, scalability, and availability in the cloud by supporting all hyperscaler platforms.

Constant change is a business opportunity. Seize it!

The service center is the new profit center. Today’s customer transaction is the start of a long relationship to come. Clients expect add-ons, options, and subscriptions, which create incremental revenue streams for business.

Think of automobile manufacturing. Until recently, a car driven off the dealer’s lot was essentially complete. The consumer could add some after-market enhancements, such as a roof rack or pinstriping, but the vehicle was effectively finalized. Service reps could use the vehicle information to manage, maintain, and service the car. Compare that to the current generation of electric vehicles. Over-the-air updates are essential, and they can fundamentally alter the performance of the vehicle. Regular digital updates mean that the car is never complete.

As service becomes more complex, intelligent customer service professionals struggle with not knowing which products have shipped, whether updates were executed, or about desired customer features or complaints. Without access to current information across the demand and supply chain, service teams are disconnected from the rest of the organization.

We built the new intelligent SAP Service Cloud to seize the opportunity to expand business models. With a highly composable, adaptable architecture, the new SAP Service Cloud can natively make the critical connections to data, intelligence, and applications across your value chain to enable speed and accuracy for customer issue resolution.

Built on the world-class SAP Business Technology Platform, we have built the next-generation agent console, one that delivers the right information, at the right time — from SAP S/4HANA systems such as billing and invoicing, as well as external sources — without expensive third-party tools.

Additionally, with integration to world-class experience management powered by Qualtrics XM Discover, organizations will be able to navigate uncertainty by listening and acting with empathy. As agents work on cases, XM Discover automatically enriches customer profiles with critical sentiment, effort, and emotional intelligence enabling an agent to level-up their conversations with customers.

With Greater Visibility Comes Greater Accountability

To help service teams gain visibility, they need to look for solutions that offer case management features that can be customized to address industry-specific requirements.

Consider the example of a return material authorization (RMA) process. RMA is different for each industry. A retail business would enter a customer return into the point-of-sale system and likely place it back in inventory. In the semiconductor industry, returning a pallet of product would kick off dozens of processes; for example, the manufacturer would receive the goods, start a review by the quality assurance team, and potentially consult engineering about any functional deficits.

Case management features can enable visibility across a company’s unique RMA process. With this functionality, service teams can get a bigger, better, and more accurate picture of what happens when their industry-specific flow is initiated. This visibility helps service people communicate more clearly and effectively. It also enhances accountability across the business by helping everyone identify bottlenecks and proactively communicate with customers about delays.

Case management workflows serve at the heart of structured work. With case management designer from within SAP Service Cloud, users can create and adapt service processes as business needs changes. When business demands require extending deployment, SAP AppGyver integration empowers non-technical professionals to quickly adapt to new business challenges.

Deliver a Better Employee Experience for Greater Business Success

Modern service technology also helps identify where solutions to a single problem can be extended to address other outstanding issues. Often, a problem for one customer service agent is also experienced by other agents.

Offering service professionals integrated data in a single location can help them make intelligence-based decisions. Agents get the tools they need to do their job efficiently and effectively; customer service agents are retained by putting the power in their capable hands to solve a company’s biggest service problems

The new agent console in SAP Service Cloud is designed to be the unifying console for all actionable information that agents need to capture, analyze, and process information. Purpose-built with a bias toward action, the agent console infuses machine learning to surface the right knowledge, data, and processes to deliver consistent resolution for customer issues.

Combine all of this horsepower with our Microsoft Teams strategic partnership, and you have a real-time collaborative engine that can harness the collective wisdom from across your organization – and your customers – to speed up the resolution process.

Service organizations have long been a defensive team, often forced to wait for others before taking action. With intelligent integrated solutions, service finally has the chance to go on the offense. Technology that helps service teams solve issues proactively, efficiently, and productively gives them a renewed opportunity to satisfy customers and help the business succeed.

Effective servicing is a strategic imperative for all organizations. The new intelligent SAP Service Cloud is built on a foundation to enable a modern era of servicing, where successful customer resolution enables greater customer satisfaction. Available today, it elevates servicing as a critical lever to deliver on your brand’s promise.

Sanjeet Mall is senior vice president and head of Sales Cloud and Service Cloud Products at SAP.