I’m thrilled to share that SAP SuccessFactors has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48357022, June 2022).

The report covers the complex talent acquisition landscape, considering user experience, core applicant tracking system (ATS), candidate relationship management, recruitment marketing, analytics, internal mobility, and onboarding of 20 vendors.

With multiple challenges converging at once, including a growing skills gap, ongoing talent shortage, and rising inflation, leaders are increasingly focused on recruiting the best talent and developing their current workforce. With the macroeconomic disruptions happening globally, how can they optimize their current workforce by placing the right people in the right roles? More than 75% of business leaders say the ability to hire and retain talent is most critical to achieving growth, according to the PwC Pulse Survey of 2022, and only 31% expect talent shortages to ease this year.

At SAP SuccessFactors, we have and continue to invest in our talent acquisition and management solutions to empower our customers to take these challenges head on with a holistic approach to building a sustainable workforce — from recruitment to internal mobility to learning and growth. Our talent acquisition product development is focused on enhancing the candidate experience, providing greater support for recruitment solution users, automating processes, and enhancing core capabilities.

As the IDC MarketScape noted: “SAP SuccessFactors continues to add new features and functionality to its platform to provide recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates the best possible experience while improving key metrics such as time to fill and quality of hire.”

Intuitive recruiter dashboards with candidate “select and compare” options, new hire onboarding with embedded listening, and embedded features to reduce implicit bias are all noted as strengths of the SAP SuccessFactors solutions for talent acquisition.

Our excitement for being recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape is surpassed only by our passion to see our customers win the war for talent. For example, Discovery Limited, a financial services group in South Africa, was able to reduce time-to-hire by 25% using SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Kammy Sing, the company’s group head of operations said: “The best candidates are often the ones with multiple job offers, and any delays in the hiring process could lead to a missed opportunity. With faster hiring processes we’re even better placed to find and attract top talent to our organization.”

Olam, an international food and agribusiness, is also using SAP SuccessFactors solutions to transform its talent management. President and Group CIO Thiagaraja Manikandan said: “To operate at the speed modern business demands and strengthen our position as a leading employer, Olam chose SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics to reimagine how we equip candidates and employees with the resources, services, and tools to support their work and development.”

The IDC MarketScape recognized “the option to integrate SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding as part of the SAP SuccessFactors HXM suite or to purchase as standalone provides clients with strong flexibility in choice for solutions.”

While talent acquisition remains an important strategy to address talent challenges, the positive results will be short-lived if not combined with an effective growth and development strategy. SAP SuccessFactors solutions are designed with flexibility and extensibility in mind, enabling customers to take advantage of the latest innovations faster than ever before. For example, organizations can embed SAP Fieldglass software into recruiter dashboards to manage contingent workers and SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace can help organizations be more agile in how they upskill and utilize skills from their employees to fill gaps quickly.

As we look toward the future, we are focused on continuing to build our whole self model to support organizations in continuing to provide opportunities that are relevant for each individual – helping them to grow their careers in line with their personal growth. The magic happens when organizations can bring together talent data across the employee life cycle, starting with each candidate, and deliver a consistent, individualized experience for the entire workforce. Combined, this is what will help organizations build a sustainable workforce capable of delivering greater economic sustainability.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of “2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites 2022 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US48357022, June 2022).

Amy Wilson is senior vice president of Products and Design for SAP SuccessFactors.