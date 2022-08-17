SAP Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce” for the eighth time.

In its latest 2022 report, Gartner Inc. assessed solutions from 19 vendors, including the SAP® Commerce Cloud solution. The hybrid multitenant software as a service (SaaS) and single-tenant-hosted platform with platform-as-a-service capabilities uses Microsoft Azure.

“This is the eighth time SAP has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, based on our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We have been acknowledged as a Leader since the Gartner Digital Commerce Magic Quadrant first published in 2014,” said Sameer Patel, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, SAP Customer Experience, SAP SE. “In our opinion this is further confirmation that SAP consistently provides tangible value to our customers across the globe. The powerful ready-to-use capabilities and integrations help our customers achieve their digital commerce revenue and profitability goals – by rapidly embracing emerging business and revenue models, continuously optimizing tactics to improve customer experiences based on data and analytics or scaling up fast to be first to enter new geographies or markets.”

Digital commerce software from SAP can be implemented across industries and geographies and is particularly useful for companies with large product catalogs and complex use cases. Companies that chose digital commerce software from SAP in the first half of 2022 include:

Lao Niangjiu Foods is a leading Chinese fast-food brand with almost 400 restaurants. The company renewed the SAP Commerce Cloud solution with database expansion, aiming to build a solid platform to manage menus and orders and integrate data from multiple online and offline channels. By leveraging cloud solutions from SAP, Lao Niangjiu expects to improve management efficiency while continuing to offer high-quality food to consumers.

Digital commerce software from SAP is part of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which goes beyond traditional CRM solutions by bringing together customer data, experiential and operational data and machine learning.

To find out more, download a complimentary copy of the report, including an in-depth Gartner analysis of the digital commerce landscape.

