SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Awards 2022

DALLAS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented six global awards for partner excellence in the Intelligent Spend and Business Network line of business (LoB) during the SAP Spend Connect Live event held in Dallas this year.

SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are a newly launched partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Digital Supply Chain, SAP Customer Experience, and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Awards select finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in realizing SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.

Winners and Finalists

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket

Winner: Premikati

Finalist: Navisite

Finalist: Excelerateds2p

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: IBM

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management

Winner: NTT DATA

Finalist: Seidor

Finalist: IBM

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success

Winner: Thomson Reuters

Finalist: Stratesys Tecnologias da Informacao

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for SAP Fieldglass Managed Service Provider

Winner: Guidant Global

Finalist: Monument Consulting

Finalist: Randstad Sourceright

