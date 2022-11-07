SAP Positioned as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Seventh Consecutive Year

For the seventh consecutive year, SAP has been named a Leader in the “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.”

The world of work has changed dramatically since the report’s inception, elevating the role of people and culture leaders. The need for rich data and actionable insights, employee expectations for greater self-service and mobile functionality, a growing skills gap, and the ability to manage an increasingly dispersed workforce are just a few of the major shifts we have experienced. With all of these changes, one constant has remained clear: the need for people to be at the center of business is more critical than ever.

This is why more than 9,400 customers worldwide — from mid-market organizations to global enterprises with 100,000+ employees — count on SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite to elevate their people function and drive transformational change throughout their business. Together with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Fieldglass solutions, and the broader SAP portfolio, they can connect their people processes across the business to truly put people at the center.

“For MOD Pizza, providing exceptional employee experiences is key to driving workforce engagement and business success,” said Tara Gambill, senior director of Enterprise Systems for MOD Pizza LLC. “People data is the lifeblood of the system. With intelligent technologies from SAP, we can create integration end to end, and leverage that data to get people connected and productive faster.”

Building a Future-Ready Workforce

As we look at the changing dynamics of what people and organizations need to succeed, it requires a change in thinking. People thrive when they are engaged in their careers and have a sense of belonging; organizations thrive when their people are properly skilled and aligned to the right opportunities.

Global HR industry influencer Josh Bersin recently said: “[SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace] is integrated into the [SAP] SuccessFactors stack, making talent marketplace an integrated part of HCM. SAP is going further. While the talent marketplace is often seen as a ‘product’ or set of features, it really is much more. It’s a new, modern way of thinking about pay, jobs, roles, and growth.”

At SuccessConnect, we introduced new innovations to transform talent development for the future of work, and bring the whole self model to life. Informed by our team of behavioral scientists, these innovations use data and machine learning to continuously understand the capabilities within the workforce as well as each person’s whole self — their skills, aspirations, interests, strengths. This intelligence enables organizations to match people with dynamic teams and ongoing growth opportunities. The result is people-centric organizations that provide individuals with opportunities to grow and learn in alignment with the needs of the business.

Vicki Furnish, vice president of Global People Solutions Operations and Analytics at NTT DATA Services, said it perfectly when discussing NTT DATA Services’ move to SAP SuccessFactors: “If we put the right foundation in for our team and people, our team members will be successful. If they are successful, we will then be successful in our business.”

Read the full report here: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.

Amy Wilson is senior vice president of Products and Design for SAP SuccessFactors.