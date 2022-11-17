The Reviews Are In: SAP Earns TrustRadius “Best Software” Ranking for Multiple Solutions

We are excited to share that five SAP solutions were named to the inaugural TrustRadius Best Software List, which includes “products catering to the evolving market and providing end users with exceptional products and service to meet their business needs.” SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, and SAP Analytics Cloud earned badges for landing on the Overall Best Software List as well as the For Mid-Sized List. Additionally, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and SAP HANA Cloud earned recognition on the For Enterprise List.

This recognition represents the voice of our customers. Each solution received dozens of reviews from customers in the past year, ranking their overall satisfaction, use cases, return on investment, and likelihood to recommend.

At SAP, we pride ourselves on providing our customers the technology they need to build intelligent, sustainable enterprises. Our success ultimately comes down to one thing: the success of our customers. Regardless of industry or region, every organization is facing similar challenges – the need to digitally transform and build more sustainable practices while facing supply chain challenges, a growing skills gap, and macroeconomic headwinds. Our customers’ ability to digitally transform in this environment and future-proof their business is what drives us and their ongoing partnership – the constant feedback and collaboration – is what enables us to keep transforming and innovating alongside them.

With SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), our customers can easily integrate and build applications across their systems, streamline their workflows and processes, and unlock insights across all their data. The comprehensive portfolio of solutions spans across application development, automation, integration, data and analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). SAP BTP is the only platform in the world that is purpose-built for the SAP ecosystem.

Below are just a few of the reviews from our customers for the five solutions recognized on the Best Software List.

SAP Analytics Cloud, a solution of SAP Business Technology Platform, brings together analytics and planning with unique integration to SAP applications and smooth access to heterogeneous data sources.

“SAP Analytics Cloud offers stunning data visualizations and superb dashboard suggestions. It has reduced data processing operational costs by using no code and automation that bridge the gap between processing to analysis. It unifies BI and CPM tools into one single solution. And it’s a quick and effective way to impress every level of management. It helps me to visualize the data more effectively.” – Senior Software Engineer, Sana Commerce

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, the multisource business semantic service of SAP Business Technology Platform, provides data modeling, connectivity, virtualization, and access across the enterprise.

“Based on my expertise, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is the best data modeling solution that I have ever used. It automates the entire process of visualizing data through machine learning and AI tools.” – Director of Technical Services, Henry Company

SAP HANA Cloud is a single database-as-a-service (DBaaS) foundation for modern applications and analytics across all enterprise data, allowing businesses to gain trusted, actionable information from a single solution while enabling security, privacy, and anonymization with proven enterprise reliability.

“We use SAP HANA to manage and retrieve data. Its user interface allows us to solve any business problem easily and accurately. As a large organization with many clients, we often work with large data sets and SAP HANA never lets us down. This helps us with data analysis and can help us with decision-making, especially on live data.” – Analyst in Manufacturing

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a complete modular cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution designed for every business need, powered by AI and analytics, to help businesses run mission-critical operations in real time from anywhere, introduce new industry business models, and expand globally.

“SAP S/4HANA Cloud is ready for the ERP business transformation in the current changing digital era. I would recommend it for the below digital transformations: organizations that manage huge amounts of data and want to leverage a cloud platform; someone looking for quick response time and fast data processing; to leverage modern analytical capabilities and enhance business planning/decision making. It’s an investment for the future that optimizes process flow, offers innovation (AI/machine learning), simplifies landscape, and increases ROI.” – Delivery Manager & Practice Lead, CoE, Nsight, Inc.

SAP SuccessFactors is a comprehensive, global suite of HR solutions spanning core HR and payroll, learning and talent management, HR analytics and workforce planning, and employee experience management.

“SAP SuccessFactors has allowed us to change and manage our business while staying relevant in the market. We have re-engineered process and employee experience while maintaining compliance and staying ahead of risk.” – CHRO, Continuum Global Solutions

