Driving Continuous Innovation with Cloud Application Services

A new study from the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy found that transitioning to the cloud is paying off. Revenue growth for public firms adopting cloud technology was 2.3% to 6.9% higher than for non-adopters in the last decade, according to research results. In addition to increased revenues, companies benefit from improved productivity. Operating in a cloud environment enables organizations to use intelligent technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). They are better equipped to adapt new models to service customers and employees in a hybrid work environment.

At the same time, moving to the cloud has become more accessible. Companies can find the best cloud deployment model based on their existing IT infrastructure as well as data residency requirements. Our customers, for example, can use our SAP data centers, hyperscalers, or their own data centers to host a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) environment.

Operating in a cloud ERP environment is a critical step in an organization’s digital business transformation to become an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. This step is also the springboard to continuous innovation. And this continuous innovation is enabled by the cloud, more specifically by cloud application services.

In a nutshell, cloud application services can be defined as value-added services that simplify the end-to-end management of cloud systems by delivering application operations and innovation adoption.

We designed SAP Cloud Application Services to support all types of SAP cloud deployment models with SAP application management services, SAP managed data services, SAP managed security services, and SAP managed testing services. Each of these four services help drive continuous improvement and quality assurance for cloud solutions with a focus on business outcomes.

Let’s take a look at managed testing services as an example.

Innovating without Compromising Business Continuity

Most global businesses have highly complex and integrated landscapes. They want access to the latest technologies to improve operations and engagements with customers. This could include using AI-based chatbots for customer service, adding mobile payment methods, or having the ability to track their carbon footprint across the entire supply chain. But they also have concerns that introducing these new innovations may cause disruption of existing business operations. Thus, maintaining business continuity at a high quality is paramount when introducing innovations.

That’s where SAP managed testing services come in. The beauty of the services is that they can improve IT systems and operations in the cloud without compromising business continuity with repeatable and seamless processes for solution adoption, testing, and quality control.

SAP managed testing services can prevent disruption and help stabilize critical business processes across releases and other test events. Software quality is tested consistently, accurately, and efficiently with automated testing tools and services that use industry-specific test cases. Higher value services, such as data management, release management, advanced monitoring, and innovation adoption, help stabilize application operations. We offer support for all cloud deployment models with a central focus on flexible and simplified service consumption, which is central to the innovation mindset of our organization.

In brief, the services can provide the quality assurance and stable foundation that companies need to confidently drive innovation with integration and upgrades to the latest technologies. Having that peace of mind is critical to developing a cloud-first mindset across the entire organization for continuous innovation.

Learn more about SAP Cloud Application Services.

Peter Pluim is president of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services and SAP Sovereign Cloud Delivery & Operations at SAP.