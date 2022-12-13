SAP Is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Enterprise Subscription and Usage Management Application

I am pleased to share that IDC has named SAP a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Subscription and Usage Management Applications.*

Read the report here.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, companies should consider SAP when they “need a highly scalable subscription and usage management application built into [their] ERP platform for the benefits of analytics, integration, procurement, and vendor relationship.” The report cites that customers are happy with the SAP platform and services to monetize their businesses and confident of SAP as “their subscription and usage management vendor of choice for the future.”

Organizations across a variety of industries use the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management solution to quickly launch innovative subscriptions and usage-based offerings that can be easily updated to meet changing customer needs and market disruptions. With a native integration to SAP S/4HANA, customers get the added benefit of achieving end-to-end automation across their business processes.

Alperia SpA is a 100% sustainable, green energy leader with more than 300,000 customers across Italy. The company is leveraging RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud together with SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management to modernize and transform its business. With SAP, Alperia can offer new business models with fast time to market, such as subscriptions and personalized product and service bundles based on customer preferences and consumption behaviors. Alperia is leveraging SAP solutions to drive new business models as it develops new turnkey green energy services for its customers.

The largest postal service provider in Portugal, CTT Correios de Portugal, S.A. is working with SAP to transform the 500-year company into an agile, future-ready enterprise. SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management is simplifying the once complex, time-consuming billing process. There is greater visibility with billing data from multiple sources consolidated into a single view, helping mitigate revenue leakage and providing greater visibility to the billing process. Invoicing and accounting processes are automated to reduce errors and empower employees to be more productive. With SAP S/4HANA and SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, core business processes are connected and powered by automated workflows, cutting complexity, increasing efficiency, and enabling CTT to respond more rapidly to new business requirements and revenue opportunities.

Another customer using SAP to transform into a subscription business is Schüco International KG, a leading supplier of high-quality window, door, and facade systems with millions of products used all over the world. With SAP, the company transitioned from offering a fixed contract to a flexible one for its digital products. It can offer customers fast time to value with instant activation and access to newly purchased products with the flexibility to offer different pricing models, such as scaled pricing, usage fees, and one-time fees. Schüco will be taking advantage of the ability to directly integrate with other SAP solutions used by sales, services, commerce, and marketing teams in order to support a seamless customer experience and end-to-end automation of key business processes.

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management is an integral component of the SAP portfolio of products that automate the quote-to-cash process. Leveraging a modular cloud approach, SAP brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, SAP CPQ, and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to create an end-to-end quote-to-cash process and enable organizations to accelerate monetization of subscriptions and other recurring revenue business models.

Hear from other customers and learn more about how SAP helps to automate quote-to-cash with SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, SAP CPQ, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Si-Mohamed Said is global head ERP and Finance Product Marketing at SAP.