SAP’s point-of-sale application SAP Customer Checkout is expanding its globalization strategy, moving into the U.S. market with camera manufacturer Leica Camera AG.

In 2014, SAP developed SAP Customer Checkout, a user-friendly and modern point-of-sale application. The first version was developed for sports clubs to be used in merchandising shops, and with clubs such as FC Bayern München and TSG Hoffenheim, the application was mostly sold in Germany. Step by step, SAP Customer Checkout was also implemented in retail, catering, and food and beverage businesses.

Being sold mostly via partners, the development team started enabling partners in other locations, such as Italy and Dubai, to expand the global strategy. With the increasing number of countries and regions, the requirements around features and functionalities multiplied. After several successful certifications, such as the Registrierkassensicherheitsverordnung (RSKV) in Austria and the French certification NF 525, the application has proven to be internationally competitive.

Today, SAP Customer Checkout has over 700 customers in more than 50 countries all over the world.

U.S. Version of SAP Customer Checkout Available

The next step in the global strategy of SAP Customer Checkout is to gain a footprint in the U.S. market. With the latest software version, SAP Customer Checkout now complies with the tax calculation regulations set by the U.S. via integration with Avalara Tax Services.

“With Avalara, we have chosen one of the leading tax service providers in the United States with years of expertise and compliance with taxes in several industries. The integration is fast, in real time, and easy to use,” highlights Harald Tebbe, product manager of SAP Customer Checkout. He developed the application from its beginnings and is excited about this next big step.

“It is amazing to see how the application has developed so far. We started with some basic sales functionalities for merchandise shops in 2014 and now SAP Customer Checkout is wildly successful, running the checkout for merchants and retailers all over the world. Based on our experiences, we are very proud and well equipped to take the application to the next level. By achieving this big milestone, we set the stage for future opportunities and customers, and we are ready to access the new U.S. market,” he adds.

Leica Camera Is First Pilot Customer

For a smooth entry into new markets, it’s good to have customers and partners that are stable and internationally known. This is why Fadi Naoum, senior vice president and head of Sports and Entertainment at SAP, decided to make this step with Leica Camera AG. “It was a win-win-situation. Leica needed a point-of-sale solution that can be integrated to its existing SAP ERP landscapes, complies to legal regulations, and can be used globally. On the other hand, our road map plan was to ship a first version for the U.S. Therefore, we joined together and provided Leica a solution which fulfills the requirements to sell its cameras and equipment in the U.S.”

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and industrial design, and innovative technologies.

First U.S. Stores Live with SAP Customer Checkout

Leica has already successfully implemented SAP Customer Checkout in several of its flagship stores in Germany. Motivated by the positive experience and great implementation phase in Germany, the customer achieved another important milestone – the Leica store in Washington D.C. is now running on SAP Customer Checkout with Avalara.

“All sales transactions within the store are now automatically transferred to SAP ERP and all sales tax rates based on several thousands of different tax codes and tax jurisdictions are calculated by the external tax provider Avalara in real time,” says Jan Zuschlag, project manager of POS Systems at Leica AG. “Overall, it was a successful implementation project. And this was only possible due to the strong collaboration between Leica, Avalara, and the responsible SAP team. Thanks for this fantastic team spirit.” The rollout will be continued in more U.S. stores this year.

SAP Customer Checkout at NRF 2023

SAP Customer Checkout was on display at NRF 2023, where retail buyers and merchandisers got the chance to meet and connect with other experts and discover the latest retail solutions and innovations. Read more about SAP’s presence at NRF 2023.

Elena Vavitsa is senior solution specialist for SAP Customer Checkout.