As the global pandemic fundamentally changed the way we work, digital adoption has become a top priority for organizations to foolproof their businesses against ungovernable circumstances.

An essential aspect of business success is to prepare end users and employees for digital adoption. This is where a digital adoption platform like SAP Enable Now comes into play.

Digital adoption offers competitive advantage to enterprises due to, among other factors, increased efficiency of business operations. By 2025, 70% of organizations are expected to use digital adoption platforms across the entire technology stack to overcome insufficient application user experiences. Additionally, it is proven that increasing ongoing training by 10% can double the improvement of business value. Therefore, deploying digital adoption solutions as part of the digital transformation strategy is not just an inducement, but a business imperative to maximize return on investment (ROI).

At SAP, one driver of product adoption is a consistent, intelligent personalized user enablement experience, with relevant product assets in the required languages. As the digital adoption layer, the company’s homegrown digital adoption platform SAP Enable Now enables every enterprise to become an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. With next-generation capabilities such as on-screen translation and integration with business process modelling solutions, SAP Enable Now helps ensure that the knowledge levels and productivity of all employees remain high to increase the potential ROI for enterprise software.

The easy access to learning content directly within many SAP applications is powerful enabler and includes SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA, as well as digital supply chain, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass, SAP Concur, SAP Marketing Cloud, and SAP Sales Cloud solutions, among others. These applications include embedded and customizable content provided by SAP and translated into the language of choice, which delivers time-of-need learning to help people develop the skills they need to do their jobs effectively.

It is important for businesses to empower project managers, learning teams, and end users with continuous learning in order to develop the right knowledge to use the software accurately and efficiently, leading to accelerated productivity and improved performance. With SAP Enable Now, businesses can create and deliver any type of learning — for any SAP and non-SAP application, for any domain, for any channel, integrated with any source, and for all their employees.

SAP Enable Now also supports process transformation and project management by integrating with SAP Signavio and third-party solutions. It supports systematic learning for the end users, through which businesses run many complex business processes. Next-generation in-app help with the SAP Companion service, including context-sensitive help, embedded learning, and process guidance, is also available in the application of choice.

Language is key to adoption of any software. With SAP Enable Now, end users can consume enablement content in more than 40 languages powered by machine learning with integrated SAP Translation Hub. The solution also offers the ability to export learning content in formats compatible with most learning management systems. It also supports change management with content lifecycle management as well as automated translation and maintenance of content services. For instance, partners can customize SAP-provided content or can create pre-build based on industry and solution best practices and offer enablement as a service. Businesses to scale with their partners through the powerful authoring suite for creating e-learning courses, software tutorials, and help documents, as well as flexible, template-based content production.

Undoubtedly, digital adoption significantly impacts the success of software implementations. Increased adoption leads to higher productivity, thereby maximizing ROI on business applications. With easy access to knowledge that end users need to succeed, exactly where and when it’s needed, SAP Enable Now is integral to any business’ digital adoption strategy to improve productivity, user adoption, and the end user experience for maximized business value.

For more information, visit the SAP Enable Now area of sap.com.

Sindhu Gangadharan is head of SAP User Enablement and senior vice president and managing director of SAP Labs India.