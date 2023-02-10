SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence 2023

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has presented awards in regions around the globe for its SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence.

The awards recognize top partners in sales, innovation, technology, services and solution areas. Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations came from internal sales data. A steering committee of regional and global SAP representatives then determined the winning partners in each category by region according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

Partners are essential to SAP’s success. The awards serve as a testament to the work and value partners deliver to customers. SAP and its partners provide solutions to help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably and run better.

Congratulation to this year’s top-performing SAP partners.

SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence in 2023

Recipients by Region

Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: PwC Consulting LLC

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Concur Solutions: NTT Data Business Solutions

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Customer Experience: NTTCom Online Marketing Solutions

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Deloitte Consulting LLC

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Abeam Consulting Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Business Process Transformation: Securitech Solutions Pty Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainability Impact: Accenture

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Customer Evolution Program: IBM

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Delaware Consulting Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Portfolio Innovation: Workforce Software

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Accenture

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, New Logos: NRS Consulting

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Partner Managed Cloud: Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP PartnerEdge Cloud Choice: PwC Consulting LLC

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Hypergrowth: Neovatic Technologies Pte Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Cloud Partnership: Sapphire Infotech Ventures Pte Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Technology Adoption: WeMB Corp.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions : OpenText Software SLU

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Store: Prospecta Software LLC

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Capacity Building: In2IT Enterprise Business Services

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Talent Acquisition Program: Ernst & Young LLP

Europe, Middle East and Africa North (EMEA North)

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top Cloud Performer: NTT DATA

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Partner: Deloitte

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for New Business: codestone

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth: Bilot

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Marketing or GTM Best Practice: PASàPAS

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewals: EDENHOUSE Part of Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Flexso

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions : Blackline

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Store: Icertis

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Indirect Business: Deloitte

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud: Capgemini

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Certification: EY

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Special Recognition: Wipro

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainability: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform: PwC

SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Line of Business: Deloitte

Europe, Middle East and Africa South (EMEA South)

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top Cloud Performer: TechEdge

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Partner: Exalogic Consulting

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for New Business: Seidor

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth: Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS)

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Marketing or GTM Best Practice: Inflexion

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewals: Seidor

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Seidor

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions: Achievement: Utopia

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions – Growth: Tricentis

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Validated/Spotlight Achievement: OpenText

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Endorsed Apps – Achievement: eightfold.ai

Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top Cloud Performer: Atos Information Technology GmbH

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Partner: Netconomy Germany GmbH

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for New Business: MIBCON a.s.

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth: NTT Data Business Solutions AG

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Demand Generation: MIBCON a.s .

. SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewals: All for One Group SE



SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: All for One Group SE



Latin America Caribbean (LAC)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Customer Experience: Discover Technology Informatica

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for HXM Solutions from SAP: SEIDOR MEXICO SAPI de CV

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Customer Evolution Program: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP SME Solutions, Combined: Seidor Consulting SA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Partner Managed Cloud: IBM de Chile S.A.C.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Technology Adoption: Lago Consultoria e Sistemas LTDA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions: Workforce

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Portfolio Innovation: Workforce

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Cloud Growth: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Contribution: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Delivery Excellence: Accenture Mexico

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Renewals: BAITCON S.A.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Concur Solutions: abc Consulting S.A.

North America

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Emerging Enterprises: NTT Data Business Solutions

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names: Navisite

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Marketing: The Hackett Group

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Service Excellence: Beyond Technologies

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Illumiti

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewal Excellence: Navigator

