SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence 2023

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has presented awards in regions around the globe for its SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence.
The awards recognize top partners in sales, innovation, technology, services and solution areas. Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations came from internal sales data. A steering committee of regional and global SAP representatives then determined the winning partners in each category by region according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance.
Partners are essential to SAP’s success. The awards serve as a testament to the work and value partners deliver to customers. SAP and its partners provide solutions to help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably and run better.
Congratulation to this year’s top-performing SAP partners.
SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence in 2023
Recipients by Region
Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: PwC Consulting LLC
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Concur Solutions: NTT Data Business Solutions
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Customer Experience: NTTCom Online Marketing Solutions
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Deloitte Consulting LLC
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Abeam Consulting Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Business Process Transformation: Securitech Solutions Pty Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainability Impact: Accenture
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Customer Evolution Program: IBM
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Delaware Consulting Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Portfolio Innovation: Workforce Software
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Accenture
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, New Logos: NRS Consulting
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Partner Managed Cloud: Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP PartnerEdge Cloud Choice: PwC Consulting LLC
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Hypergrowth: Neovatic Technologies Pte Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Cloud Partnership: Sapphire Infotech Ventures Pte Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Technology Adoption: WeMB Corp.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions: OpenText Software SLU
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Store: Prospecta Software LLC
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Capacity Building: In2IT Enterprise Business Services
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Talent Acquisition Program: Ernst & Young LLP
Europe, Middle East and Africa North (EMEA North)
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top Cloud Performer: NTT DATA
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Partner: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for New Business: codestone
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth: Bilot
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Marketing or GTM Best Practice: PASàPAS
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewals: EDENHOUSE Part of Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Flexso
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions: Blackline
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Store: Icertis
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Indirect Business: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud: Capgemini
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Certification: EY
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Special Recognition: Wipro
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainability: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform: PwC
- SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2023 for Line of Business: Deloitte
Europe, Middle East and Africa South (EMEA South)
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top Cloud Performer: TechEdge
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Partner: Exalogic Consulting
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for New Business: Seidor
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth: Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS)
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Marketing or GTM Best Practice: Inflexion
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewals: Seidor
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Seidor
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions: Achievement: Utopia
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions – Growth: Tricentis
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Validated/Spotlight Achievement: OpenText
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Endorsed Apps – Achievement: eightfold.ai
Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top Cloud Performer: Atos Information Technology GmbH
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Top New Partner: Netconomy Germany GmbH
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for New Business: MIBCON a.s.
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth: NTT Data Business Solutions AG
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Demand Generation: MIBCON a.s.
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewals: All for One Group SE
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: All for One Group SE
Latin America Caribbean (LAC)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Customer Experience: Discover Technology Informatica
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for HXM Solutions from SAP: SEIDOR MEXICO SAPI de CV
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Customer Evolution Program: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Seidor: Tecnologia da Informação LTDA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP SME Solutions, Combined: Seidor Consulting SA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Partner Managed Cloud: IBM de Chile S.A.C.
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Technology Adoption: Lago Consultoria e Sistemas LTDA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Solution Extensions: Workforce
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Portfolio Innovation: Workforce
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Cloud Growth: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Contribution: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Delivery Excellence: Accenture Mexico
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Renewals: BAITCON S.A.
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for SAP Concur Solutions: abc Consulting S.A.
North America
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Emerging Enterprises: NTT Data Business Solutions
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names: Navisite
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Marketing: The Hackett Group
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Service Excellence: Beyond Technologies
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Illumiti
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Cloud Renewal Excellence: Navigator
