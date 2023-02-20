We’re pleased to announce that SAP S/4HANA Cloud has earned three 2023 Winter “Best Of” awards from TrustRadius, a leading independent peer-review platform for B2B software, in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) category.

“Buyers have many options for the Enterprise Resource Planning Systems category,” said Megan Headley, vice president of Research at TrustRadius. “SAP S/4HANA Cloud earned Winter Best Of awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship based entirely on feedback from its customers.”

During the three-month awards process, TrustRadius looked at customer reviews from the last two quarters of 2022 to determine awards using the following criteria:

Best Feature Set: Based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product’s feature set

Best Relationship: Based on Key Insight data in the product reviews for Would Buy Again, Implementation Expectations, and Sales and Marketing Promises

Best Value for Price: Based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product's value for the price

For SAP S/4HANA Cloud, “97% of reviewers on TrustRadius said they were happy with the feature set, 100% stated it delivered good value for the price, and 99% said they would buy the product again,” said Headley. “Many reviewers praised the low cost of the cloud ERP system and its facilitation of their digital transformations.”

As SAP, we set out to never dictate to a customer how they should run their enterprise software. And there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and that’s why we want to give our customers flexibility to choose what works best for them.

“No matter what industry you are in, there is no greater benchmark of success than customer feedback,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering. “The more feedback we get from our customers, the better we can serve them with innovations that help companies solve today’s business problems and take on tomorrow’s challenges. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, they are best positioned to do so impactfully and sustainably.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a complete, modular cloud ERP system, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, that helps customers run mission-critical operations in real -time from anywhere and gives them the insight and information they need to steer their business through changing and challenging times. It enables them to digitally transform their business by building flexible value chains with end-to-end processes, introduce new business models in their industry, and expand globally yet sustainably with a trusted partner in SAP.

As an SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, customer, Yanmar Marine, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of marine engines for sailboats and powerboats for both recreational and high-speed boat operations company, has seen firsthand why choosing the right cloud ERP solution matters.

Yanmar needed a scalable cloud ERP solution that could match its growth aspirations and help ensure it has all the right information from across its business to drive decision-making.

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, Yanmar is reaping the benefits of having all of its employees working with consistent processes, based on industry best practices from SAP. Yanmar now has real-time visibility to accurately plan working capital and has reduced financial close from three days to just half a day.SAP S/4HANA Cloud has been a catalyst for change and has helped businesses transform and navigate their way to becoming intelligent and sustainable enterprises.

We thank all our SAP S/4HANA Cloud customers for their continued support and for placing trust in SAP. And we thank all the customers who took the time to provide thoughtful feedback on peer-review platforms like TrustRadius.

We understand the importance of making the right investment decisions when it comes digital transformation, and we believe a strong digital backbone is the centerpiece. With SAP’s cloud ERP solutions, we continue to focus on growth and value generation for businesses and their customers and we are here to be a partner on this journey.

Jan Gilg is president and chief product officer for SAP S/4HANA.

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing and solutions officer for Cloud ERP at SAP.