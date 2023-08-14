>
Support Updates

There will be DC maintenance for Sapserv5 (Tokyo) landscape Monday, August 26, 2023, from 2:30 a.m. UTC to 10:30 a.m. UTC.

  • Impact: There will be several momentary disruptions expected during the maintenance window
  • Affected Landscapes: Sapserv5 (Tokyo)
  • Customer Notification: see SAP Note
  • Provider Notification: Network providers Japan will be notified by email

During this outage the following services will be unavailable:

  • Problem analysis and/or service delivery on customer systems
  • Transfer Early Watch Alert data
  • Data exchange via SAP Note Assistant
  • Customer messages via SAP Solution Manager
  • Connectivity to SAP’s Support Backbone
