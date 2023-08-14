There will be DC maintenance for Sapserv5 (Tokyo) landscape Monday, August 26, 2023, from 2:30 a.m. UTC to 10:30 a.m. UTC.
- Impact: There will be several momentary disruptions expected during the maintenance window
- Affected Landscapes: Sapserv5 (Tokyo)
- Customer Notification: see SAP Note
- Provider Notification: Network providers Japan will be notified by email
During this outage the following services will be unavailable:
- Problem analysis and/or service delivery on customer systems
- Transfer Early Watch Alert data
- Data exchange via SAP Note Assistant
- Customer messages via SAP Solution Manager
- Connectivity to SAP’s Support Backbone