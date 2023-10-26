SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards 2023

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it presented six global awards for partner excellence in the SAP Customer Experience line of business (LoB) during the SAP Customer Experience LIVE event.

SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are a partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience, and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards select finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in realizing SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.

Winners and Finalists

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: NTT DATA

Finalist: Acorel

Finalist: Dotan B.S. Solutions

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Midmarket

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: NTT DATA

Finalist: Felece Yazilim Ve Danişmanlik

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Sybit GmbH

Finalist: Axians Digital Business Solutions

Finalist: Reply

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Customer Success Management

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: Altivate

Finalist: Avvale

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success

Winner: Seidor

Finalist: NTT DATA

Finalist: All for One Customer Experience

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Go-to-Market

Winner: IBM

Finalist: Tech Mahindra

Finalist: PwC

