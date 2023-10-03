Today, SAP announced the talent intelligence hub, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered skills framework built into the foundation of SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite, is generally available.

As the future of work continues to evolve, organizations are tasked with building a dynamic and competitive workforce to stay ahead. Adopting a skills-based approach to talent management helps to identify, develop, and retain top talent. By shifting the focus from job titles and degrees to a comprehensive understanding of employees’ skills, businesses can have a more accurate and efficient evaluation of talent across all levels. This is where the power of the talent intelligence hub comes into play. With the right skills deployed to the right tasks, you can anticipate workforce changes and drive business agility and growth.

The talent intelligence hub can enable organizations to better understand, build, and leverage the skills of their workforces. It can connect individual skills, attributes, strengths, and preferences to both people and experiences throughout SAP SuccessFactors solutions. By having talent intelligence integrated in SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite, customers can have the power and simplicity of a single skills model from recruiting, onboarding, learning and development, all the way through to performance and succession.

The talent intelligence hub makes it possible to build a skills-based organization by:

Uniting skills and other data to create a holistic picture of your workforce : Understand the skills of your workforce with a portable, open framework that combines skills data from multiple sources to help support data-driven talent decisions.

: Understand the skills of your workforce with a portable, open framework that combines skills data from multiple sources to help support data-driven talent decisions. Making it easy for employees to build their individual skills portfolio : The growth portfolio provides skills recommendations that come directly from data within SAP SuccessFactors solutions as well as third-party skills data sources. Employees can describe themselves by including their aspirations, motivations, styles, and preferences. In addition, managers can use the team growth portfolio to help spot skills gaps quickly and assign skills for team members.

: The growth portfolio provides skills recommendations that come directly from data within SAP SuccessFactors solutions as well as third-party skills data sources. Employees can describe themselves by including their aspirations, motivations, styles, and preferences. In addition, managers can use the team growth portfolio to help spot skills gaps quickly and assign skills for team members. Finding the right candidates quickly : Get assistance with candidate screening through system-generated candidate evaluations based on the skills required for the job.

: Get assistance with candidate screening through system-generated candidate evaluations based on the skills required for the job. Enabling relevant learning and development : Surface personalized recommendations for upskilling based on skill gaps and roles employees aspire to have in the future. Intelligent recommendations include assignments, mentors, and dynamic teams to fuel ongoing growth.

: Surface personalized recommendations for upskilling based on skill gaps and roles employees aspire to have in the future. Intelligent recommendations include assignments, mentors, and dynamic teams to fuel ongoing growth. Empowering employees to take charge of their career: Career development experiences are connected and driven by the growth portfolio, including career pathing and predictions based on skills intelligence.

Delta Air Lines, an early adopter of the talent intelligence hub, is building a dynamic, skills-based experience for continuous employee learning using the talent intelligence hub in SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Individual employees have a growth portfolio, which is a profile that includes their current skills and competencies mapped to formal and informal learning opportunities within and outside the organization, including AI-powered recommendations.

“We are incorporating disruptive technologies like our AI-driven skills ontology that automatically incorporates industry trends with embedded intelligence,” said Tim Gregory, managing director, HR Innovation and Workforce Technology, Delta Air Lines. “We can say which skills are most important to Delta Air Lines and the employee can easily combine those with their current capabilities, strengths and styles, and aspirations to create a personal career path. All of the content is based on Delta-specific skills and personalized to each employee’s career goals.”

With the talent intelligence hub, organizations can gain a holistic view of their people, a necessary foundation for building a future-ready workforce.

Christina Russo is global director of Solution Marketing at SAP SuccessFactors.